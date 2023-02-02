ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County

Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good issue to have too many choices.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 8-Mile Trail In New Jersey Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

New Jersey might be a densely populated, highly urban state, but that doesn’t mean it lacks stunning natural havens where you can get away from it all. One of those is Abram S. Hewitt State Forest in West Milford, a relaxing escape into the woods with an amazing underrated trail in New Jersey. Bearfort Ridge and Surprise Lake Loop is an eight-mile trail that’s considered moderately difficult, and it will take you past beautiful scenery to an incredible overlook of one of the state’s most beautiful bodies of water. The trail is accessible during all times of the year, and can be explored in under four hours. Whether you’re there for spotting wildlife, taking photographs, or just having a leisurely day hike, this hidden gem of a hike is a wilderness adventure you won’t soon forget.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Popular Jersey Burger Pop-Up Gets a Permanent Location

—Popular pop-up hamburger joint gets a brick and mortar location. Beloved Bergen County burger pop-up, Eighty Twenty, finally gets a brick-and-mortar location after well over a year of demand from fans. The joint was popularized by their signature style burger: A thinly smashed 80/20 patty, Vidalia onions, American cheese, Mandy Sauce (a special burger sauce) and a sweet, pillow-like potato bun. This burger has become the centerpiece that an ever-changing menu, complete with extras like curly fries, hot dogs and veggie burgers revolves around.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
yeahthatskosher.com

New Gourmet Kosher Bagel Shop in Jackson, NJ: Rosemary Bagels

Rosemary Bagelry is the new, elegant bagel shop just recently opened in Jackson, NJ, just outside Lakewood. The cafe uses homemade boiled and stone-fired bagels or freshly fermented sourdough for their bagel creations, including a breakfast sandwich with cheese and hashbrowns, tuna melts, and of course all of the classic bagels and spreads.
JACKSON, NJ
94.5 PST

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.

A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars

💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

The Killers & Foo Fighters To Headline 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival

The 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival lineup has officially washed ashore!. The Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more are among the incredible lineup which was announced today (February 7). With over 25 artists, three stages,...
ASBURY PARK, NJ

