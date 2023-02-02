Read full article on original website
With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’
While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi hopes to keep his job
The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week. In a lengthy interview late Monday in his state Capitol...
5 takeaways from Spotlight PA’s event on Pennsylvania’s fragmented local governments
Spotlight PA hosted a discussion on Jan. 26 about the challenges of Pennsylvania’s fragmented system of local governments — including lack of critical oversight and limited resources. Min Xian/SpotlightPA. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to...
Pennsylvania man, 2 others charged with clashing with cops in separate Jan. 6 cases
Three men have been arrested on accusations that they clashed with police officers during separate incidents at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Federal prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against men from Vermont, Illinois and Pennsylvania — more than two years after the riot...
Dean of Pennsylvania Capitol reporters Brad Bumsted retires
Veteran State Capitol reporter Brad Bumsted retired earlier this month after almost five decades as a journalist. Bumsted was one of the most respected reporters covering state government and had a reputation for being fair and thorough. He broke many stories over the years including Porngate – staffers in the...
House group supports Pa. Rep. Scott Perry’s fight to keep DOJ away from his cell phone
The Justice Department has hit another snag in its attempts to access the contents of Congressman Scott Perry’s cell phone, seized last summer as part of an unnamed investigation. The Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group, whose five House members include Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem...
What is Zoombalicious and how is it making a difference for people of color in Pennsylvania?
According to the CDC, 30% of black people are physically active outside of work but all other racial and ethnic groups are in need of more physical activity. However, a local fitness program called Zoombalicious, that adds a twist to traditional Zumba, is fighting to make a difference. Sandra Johnson...
Pa. utility regulator investigating incorrect PPL bills
Pennsylvania’s utility regulator is looking into why an electric company overcharged some customers on recent bills. The Public Utility Commissions says it is investigating the accuracy and integrity of PPL Electric Utilities’s billing practices after customers complained of unexpectedly high bills. PPL says a technical problem meant it...
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
Two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use guns like AR-15s. Officials argue the weapons will keep students safe in a mass shooting. This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania.
Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs
Officials in Pennsylvania have temporarily halted applications for mortgage, utility, and tax relief as they make the transition. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania’s struggling mortgage relief program...
Some Pennsylvania courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
The decision further undermines the effectiveness of a program once lauded as a national model and championed by Gov. Josh Shapiro when he was attorney general. This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
Know your news? Prove it with this week’s Great PA News Quiz.
It was a busy week in Pennsylvania news — from new reporting on Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program to the sudden pause of a vital homeowner relief program and Punxsutawney Phil’s controversial prediction. Click the button below to test your knowledge of the latest headlines from Harrisburg and...
A behind-the-scenes look at Spotlight PA’s analysis of 1 million medical marijuana certifications
The Pennsylvania Department of Health sued Spotlight PA in an attempt to keep data on qualifying conditions secret, but a court ruling in favor of the newsroom forced their release. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News,...
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey visits Lehigh Valley Crayola factory, highlights use of renewable energy
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey toured Crayola’s Forks Township factory Monday to highlight the company’s use of renewable energy. Crayons, markers, and other products manufactured there are made with solar power from local utilities and Crayola’s own solar farm. “As a policymaker, you benefit tremendously just from seeing...
Pennsylvania Treasury aims to return $4 billion in unclaimed property
The Pennsylvania Treasury is hoping to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property. Unclaimed property can include physical property, like the contents of a safe deposit box, but most often it refers to uncashed paychecks, stocks or dormant bank accounts that haven’t had any activity for a year or longer. After the dormancy period it becomes “unclaimed” and is turned over to the state.
