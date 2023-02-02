Read full article on original website
Related
3 Best Used Ford F-150 Model Years Under $25,000 in 2023
Finding a used Ford F-150 isn't hard. However, finding a great used F-150 for less than $25,000 might prove a little difficult. The post 3 Best Used Ford F-150 Model Years Under $25,000 in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Dreaming of a reasonably priced pickup truck with a V8 engine? Here are your most budget-friendly options. The post Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Ways the 2016 Toyota Camry Is a Better Used Sedan Than the 2016 Kia Optima
These used midsize sedans are well-equipped, but the 2016 Toyota Camry has a few advantages over the 2016 Kia Optima. The post 3 Ways the 2016 Toyota Camry Is a Better Used Sedan Than the 2016 Kia Optima appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Giant Advantage Over the Highlander
The higher gas mileage of the 2023 Toyota RAV4 gives the compact SUV an edge over its larger sibling, the 2023 Toyota Highlander. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Giant Advantage Over the Highlander appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 2023 Honda CR-V Comes With Standard AWD
The 2023 Honda CR-V is disrupting small SUV rankings. Only one version comes standard with all-wheel drive. The post Only 1 2023 Honda CR-V Comes With Standard AWD appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Toyota SUVs with the Lowest Depreciation Over 5 Years
The Toyota SUVs with the lowest depreciation include the Toyota RAV4, Toyota 4Runner, and Toyota Highlander, all of which have the potential to last 100,000 miles. The post The Best Toyota SUVs with the Lowest Depreciation Over 5 Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best 2023 Full-Size Truck to Buy, According to Car and Driver
The 2023 Ram 1500 tops Car and Driver’s rankings of the best new 2023 full-size pickup trucks, crediting its great driving dynamics and interior comfort. The post Best 2023 Full-Size Truck to Buy, According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models
Find out why buying the 2023 Ford Ranger XL base model might be more valuable than any of the more expensive trim levels. The post 1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford F-150 Reliability Ranks 7th out of 10 Full-Size Trucks
How can the best-selling pickup truck rank seventh for reliability? Keep reading and find out what puts the Ford F-150 in this position. The post Ford F-150 Reliability Ranks 7th out of 10 Full-Size Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Luxury Full-Size Third-Row SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
There are plenty third-row SUVs to choose from. Here are the best luxury full-size third row SUVs recommended by MotorTrend. The post 3 of the Best Luxury Full-Size Third-Row SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Mercedes To Drop More Than Half Of Its Model Range
Ten years ago, if you had bet that Ferrari and Lamborghini would sell SUVs advertised as genuine sports cars, you would have received nothing more than a weary smile. And yet you would probably be very rich today. Because, like any other industry, automakers have to move with the times and constantly adapt their portfolios to customer demand. But radical steps are usually not taken because you don't necessarily want to scare away your loyal customers. According to rumors, however, Mercedes is now planning a major change in its model range that previously seemed impossible. Accordingly, the manufacturer is reducing its portfolio by more than half of the current model variants and is not shying away from the big names.
Budget-Friendly HEMI: Is a V8 Ram Truck Actually Cheaper Than a V8 Dodge Car?
Trucks cost more than cars, right? You might be surprised just how cheap a V8-powered Ram is. The post Budget-Friendly HEMI: Is a V8 Ram Truck Actually Cheaper Than a V8 Dodge Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The World’s Ugliest Car Also Had Dangerously Lax Safety Standards
Beyond its atrocious looks, here's a look at the other big flaw of the Fiat Multipla multi-purpose vehicle: it's horrible safety standards. The post The World’s Ugliest Car Also Had Dangerously Lax Safety Standards appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid
Are you looking for something luxurious and fuel-efficient? Check out the Lexus model that sips the most fuel between fill ups. The post The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Used Cars Under $20,000, According to KBB
These are the 5 best used cars for under $20,000 according to KBB. But which models are on the list, and what features can be found for the money? The post 5 Best Used Cars Under $20,000, According to KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Does a Transfer Case Work in Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) Vehicles?
Here's a look at how transfer cases work in tandem with a full-time four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles to provide the necessary added performance. The post How Does a Transfer Case Work in Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Honda CR-V Bumped From ‘Class Leader’ by Cheaper Rival SUV
The Mazda CX-50 pushed the 2023 Honda CR-V out of the top spot on Edmunds. The post The 2023 Honda CR-V Bumped From ‘Class Leader’ by Cheaper Rival SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
If You Like Mercedes Coupes and Wagons the End is Now
Mercedes Benz is bailing on coupes, wagons, and convertibles, as it finds its way in the EV environment to focus on comfort and autonomy. The post If You Like Mercedes Coupes and Wagons the End is Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Toyota Cars Last so Long?
Why do Toyota cars last so long? Toyota builds dependable cars, trucks, and SUVs and has rigorous testing practices to ensure longevity. The post Why Do Toyota Cars Last so Long? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 ZR2 Offers 1 Key Advantage Over the Ford F-150 Raptor
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 ZR2 is Chevy's off-road truck. Is it better than the Ford F-150 Raptor? The post The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 ZR2 Offers 1 Key Advantage Over the Ford F-150 Raptor appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
168K+
Followers
39K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0