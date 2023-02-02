MAYVILLE, N.Y.:- The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS), Brooks-TLC Hospitial System, Inc., UPMC Chautauqua and Allegheny Health Network Westfield has announced the completion of the 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan. CCDHHS would like to thank all members of the Chautauqua County Community Health Planning Team (CCCHPT) for their collaboration, support, flexibility, and willingness to try new health improvement initiatives. This group consists of representation from UPMC Chautauqua Hospital, Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc., Allegheny Health Network Westfield Memorial Hospital, The Chautauqua Center, The Resource Center, Chautauqua County Office for the Aging, KEE Consulting, Prevention Works, Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene, and the Chautauqua Health Network.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO