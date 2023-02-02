ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
chqgov.com

2022-2024 Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan Available to the Public

MAYVILLE, N.Y.:- The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS), Brooks-TLC Hospitial System, Inc., UPMC Chautauqua and Allegheny Health Network Westfield has announced the completion of the 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan. CCDHHS would like to thank all members of the Chautauqua County Community Health Planning Team (CCCHPT) for their collaboration, support, flexibility, and willingness to try new health improvement initiatives. This group consists of representation from UPMC Chautauqua Hospital, Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc., Allegheny Health Network Westfield Memorial Hospital, The Chautauqua Center, The Resource Center, Chautauqua County Office for the Aging, KEE Consulting, Prevention Works, Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene, and the Chautauqua Health Network.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

News 2 You: A rarity for the papacy, the Buffalo ice boom goes bust, and a big accomplishment for a new president

Pope Benedict XVI became the first pontiff in 700 years to announce plans to resign the papacy, which is traditionally a role served until one’s death. Frail health was a reason cited for Benedict’s decision. However, he went on to live for nearly another decade until he recently passed away on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Heroin Overdoses Spike on Southern Tier

There’s been a spike in heroin overdose cases on New York’s Southern Tier. According to the New York State Police, 20 overdoses and three deaths have been reported in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties in the past 8 days. The fact that the rural areas tend to have a longer emergency response time contributed to the three deaths.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York

Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

This Jamestown Felon Is Headed Back To Prison

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown felon is headed back to prison after he was convicted and sentenced for criminal possession of a weapon. On Monday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced 56-year-old Carlos Rivera was sentenced in county court to two to four years indeterminate in state prison plus one-year post-release supervision.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Tribune-Review

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo

An earthquake struck near Buffalo, N.Y., early Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

High Wind Watch issued for portions of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday's weather system will bring with it scattered showers and gusty winds, which could lead to isolated impacts. A High Wind Watch has been issued for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. A southwesterly breeze between 30 to 40 mph is expected with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The strongest gusts will be along the lakefronts.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One killed in crash on Main Street in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 27-year-old […]
AMHERST, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Flasher Strikes Again

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown man convicted of public lewdness is accused of exposing himself in public yet again. Around 2 p.m. Saturday officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded for a public lewdness and shoplifting call at an unidentified business on the city’s southside.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four arrested following Buffalo drug raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested following a drug raid on the 400 block of 7th Street in the City of Buffalo on Sunday, police said Monday. At the address, police found two loaded guns, 26 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of heroin, 12 oxycodone, ammunition and magazines. 28-year-old Jerry Rivera Diaz, 33-year-old […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy