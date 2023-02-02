ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan at the Pro Bowl Games

By John Sigler
 3 days ago
The NFL has shaken up this year’s Pro Bowl events schedule to appeal to more fans and draw a bigger crowd, focusing more heavily on skills competitions and minigames to showcase the best athletes in the world in their element. And two New Orleans Saints stars will be looking to stand out as Pro Bowlers in Las Vegas: linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Davis will compete in Thursday night’s dodgeball competition and Sunday’s flag football game (for which he’s gotten some technique lessons from Eli Manning), while Jordan is competing in the lightning round contest on Thursday and the gridiron gauntlet on Sunday.

This year’s Pro Bowl Games will be broadcast on ESPN beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. CT. We’ll be watching the Saints players in attendance to see how they stack up against their peers from around the league.

