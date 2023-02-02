Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session
Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN
Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
wbaa.org
Most Indiana parents approve of their schools and what is taught, Gallup finds
A new statewide poll shows the vast majority of Indiana parents surveyed approve of their child’s school. More than 3,000 parents participated in the survey conducted by the Indiana Department of Education and Gallup last year. The major findings also include parent opinions on safety, college access and affordability, as well as the subject matter taught in schools.
95.3 MNC
Purdue University to rename business school after former governor of Indiana
Purdue University has decided to rename its business school after former university president and former governor of Indiana, Mitch Daniels. This is the first time in the university’s history that the business school will have an official name. The decision to rename the business school as the “Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business” was approved by the Purdue University Board of Trustees in a meeting held on Friday morning.
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
casscountyonline.com
Indiana governor announces appointments to various state boards and commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
wfft.com
Bills in Indiana statehouse want to make financial literacy a graduation requirement
There are a few bills in the Indiana General Assembly working to make financial literacy a high school graduation requirement. Bills in Indiana statehouse want to make financial literacy a graduation requirement. There are a few bills in the Indiana General Assembly working to make financial literacy a high school...
WTHR
Indiana Senate bill proposes helping aging foster youth with cost of learning to drive and auto insurance
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a right of passage for many young Hoosiers when they hit 16, learning how to drive and getting a license. “A normal stepping stone in somebody’s life,” said Julia Stumler. If you’re one of the close to 9,000 kids currently in Indiana’s foster...
Rejected Indiana Vanity Plates
Custom license plates are great, but you can't have just anything on your plate. In the state of Indiana, you are allowed to customize your license plate if you'd like. You can use a combination of letters and numbers to have a unique phrase on your plate. This is called a Personalized License Plate or PLP. When you are creating a PLP you can use up to 8 characters for your passenger vehicle. Here is a customized plate out of Mississippi:
abc57.com
Indiana DNR Law Enforcement warns Indiana residents to stay off the ice
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement agency, there have been multiple incidents involving people falling through the ice in northern Indiana throughout Sunday. The department advises that icy conditions are going to continue to deteriorate and weaken as the weather gets warmer, and that community members...
WTHI
One-third of Hoosier parents worry about sending their children to school
At least one-third of Hoosier parents worry about their children's safety at school. The Indiana Department of Education surveyed parents of children in Indiana schools. It found another 16 percent of parents say their children are concerned about school safety. That number rises specifically for parents of middle school and...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 4 Roses That Are Perfect For Indiana
Situated in the midwestern United States, Indiana is an agricultural and gardening juggernaut. The entire state lies within only two USDA plant hardiness zones, Zones 5-6. These temperate zones are ideal for growing a vast array of plants. Indiana ranks 38th among U.S. states in terms of land area, but it is among the top ten states for agricultural production. Part of the United States’ corn belt region, the soil in Indiana is rich with nitrogen and organic materials. It is so lush that 80% of the state is either forest or farmland.
‘We need to invest in people’ Gov. Holcomb visits Linton
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker at a Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday. Gov. Holcomb spoke on various topics on the minds of Hoosiers during his remarks to the crowd and to the media. He answered numerous questions regarding the topic of commerce. Holcomb said small communities […]
95.3 MNC
State health commissioner says Indiana’s life expectancy is falling
Indiana’s life expectancy is falling, says state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “It has been decreasing since 2010 and it’s nearly two years below the national average, ranking us 40th in the nation,” Dr. Box said to the State Senate Health committee on Wednesday. “This decline is in our working age Hoosiers, ages 25 to 64.”
95.3 MNC
Indiana plunges from #3 to #20 in national conservative ranking
The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from #3 to #20 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability. The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including...
wbaa.org
Weekly Statehouse update: Partisan school boards, property tax relief debate starts
Lawmakers revive a debate over partisan school boards. There are challenges ahead for a makeover of Indiana’s public health system. And a property tax relief discussion begins. Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse. Indiana is one of 41 states that doesn’t allow partisan...
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
