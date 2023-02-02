Read full article on original website
Related
Country Singer Shania Twain Married Her Ex-Husband's Mistress's Husband
Throughout her decades-long career, Shania Twain has lived life under a scope. From her health problems to her childhood, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer has been pretty candid about her personal life — which includes her dating history. In the 90s, she married her first husband and one-day baby’s daddy, Robert “Mutt” Lange, however, their romance didn’t stand the test of time.
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Heidi Klum, 49, Reveals She Has Considered Having a Baby With Husband Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Waited a Long Time’
Not ruling it out. Heidi Klum addressed the possibility of having a child with husband Tom Kaulitz four years after tying the knot. During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired on Thursday, February 2, the model, 49, opened up about whether she has considered expanding her family. "It depends what day it […]
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance. In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore. " 'Was I?' " the...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo
Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
buzzfeednews.com
Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old
They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
Chrissy Teigen Shares Close-Up Pic of Newborn Daughter Esti
Chrissy Teigen has finally shared a close-up photo of her and John Legend's newborn daughter, Esti. Get details on their third child here.
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Ashton Kutcher Might Be the Last Man on Earth Who Doesn’t Know Who Harry Styles Is — And He’s Really Sorry
Believe it or not, there are some people who roam the earth without Harry Styles consuming their every waking thought. Ashton Kutcher is one of those people. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor recalled an instance when he ran into the singer at his neighbor’s karaoke party and complimented his performance without realizing who he was. “There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer – that is maybe the best singer today – that we happen to be neighbors with,” Kutcher explained. “She was throwing a karaoke party, and she gets up and does this out of this world, bananas, and...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares new family photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared photos from a day spent at the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Expecting 2nd Child: Our Son Will ‘Get the Shock of His Life’
Baby on board! Kit Harington and his wife, Rose Leslie, are expecting their second child. “He’s really good, but he’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister,” the Modern Love alum, 36, revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 3, while offering an update on […]
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
Comments / 0