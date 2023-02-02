ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Country Singer Shania Twain Married Her Ex-Husband's Mistress's Husband

Throughout her decades-long career, Shania Twain has lived life under a scope. From her health problems to her childhood, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer has been pretty candid about her personal life — which includes her dating history. In the 90s, she married her first husband and one-day baby’s daddy, Robert “Mutt” Lange, however, their romance didn’t stand the test of time.
People

Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
People

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated

"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance. In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore. " 'Was I?' " the...
People

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
shefinds

Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes

Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
Us Weekly

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
TEXAS STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old

They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Ashton Kutcher Might Be the Last Man on Earth Who Doesn’t Know Who Harry Styles Is — And He’s Really Sorry

Believe it or not, there are some people who roam the earth without Harry Styles consuming their every waking thought. Ashton Kutcher is one of those people. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor recalled an instance when he ran into the singer at his neighbor’s karaoke party and complimented his performance without realizing who he was. “There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer – that is maybe the best singer today – that we happen to be neighbors with,” Kutcher explained. “She was throwing a karaoke party, and she gets up and does this out of this world, bananas, and...
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.

Comments / 0

Community Policy