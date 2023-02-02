Read full article on original website
Dr Paul Alexander: Community Partnerships Support RWJBarnabas’ Strategies Against Social Disparities
Paul G. Alexander, MD, MPH, executive vice president and chief health equity and transformation officer, RWJBarnabas Health, discusses how community partnerships helped ameliorate disparities in health care access and accessibility, as well as food and travel insecurities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with community health workers and organizations is key...
NCCN Launches Pilot Project Aiming to Measure, Implement Health Equity in Cancer Care Practices
Five leading academic cancer centers are assessing the feasibility of implementing the Health Equity Report Card pilot project as a tool that can both meaningfully and feasibly measure and report on equitable care practices. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) today announced the launch of its Health Equity Report Card...
Dr Tochi Okwuosa: Multidisciplinary Collaboration Vital for Preventing Cardiac Damage From Cancer Care
Tochi M. Okwuosa, DO, cardiologist and director of cardio-oncology at Rush University Medical, discusses the multidisciplinary process that underlies caring for patients with cancer who may develop heart damage. Tochi M. Okwuosa, DO, cardiologist and director of cardio-oncology at Rush University Medical, discusses the multidisciplinary process that underlies caring for...
Racial and Ethnic Disparities Persist in B-Cell ALL Survival in Children, Young Adults
Despite overall improvements in survival outcomes in recent decades, disparities in survival outcomes persist among children and young adults with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) across racial and ethnic groups. Racial and ethnic disparities in survival outcomes persist among children and young adults with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), despite overall improvements...
Veterans With Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Show High Prevalence of Psychiatric Burden
Approximately 70% of veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy reported diagnosis of at least 1 psychiatric condition, with female patients showing a higher prevalence than male patients. Prevalence of psychiatric comorbidity, emergency care usage, and inpatient psychiatric admissions were shown to be substantial among veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), with women especially...
Certain Patient Groups Continue to Be Underrepresented in PD Studies in the Netherlands
With greater attention being paid to the heterogenous patient population, researchers questioned whether this has resulted in a more diverse group of patients included in Parkinson disease (PD) studies in the Netherlands. Researchers are highlighting the need for better representation in studies for Parkinson disease (PD), highlighting findings from their...
Unmet Psychosocial Needs of Caregivers Impacted HRQOL for Children With Rare Diseases During the Pandemic
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, high levels of distress, overwhelm with daily problems, and unmet psychosocial information needs decreased caregiver-reported health-related quality of life in children with rare diseases. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, caregivers of children with rare diseases (RDs) experienced high levels of distress and had...
Dr Amy Crawford-Faucher Discusses RSV and Future Vaccines
Amy Crawford-Faucher, MD, vice chair of the Primary Care Institute and Department of Family Medicine at Allegheny Health Network, discussed treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) without a vaccine and what a future vaccine could mean for older adults. Amy Crawford-Faucher, MD, vice chair of the Primary Care Institute and...
Sharon Gill: 8th Annual West Oncology Conference Will Bring Health Disparities to Forefront of Innovation
Sharon Gill, MBA, chief visionary officer, Total Health, reviewed the agenda and key topics to be presented at the West Oncology Conference in Memphis, Tennessee, which takes place February 4-5, 2023. The 8th Annual West Oncology Conference, held in partnership between Total Health and the West Cancer Center & Research...
Inflation Reduction Act Could Cut Medicare Drug Spending by 5%, Study Suggests
The bill could have saved CMS about $26.5 billion had it been in place from 2018-2020, the study showed. Findings from a new simulation-based study suggest the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 could lead to tens of billions of dollars in savings to the Medicare program, although the study also found important limitations that could blunt the bill’s impact on health care spending.
Study Finds Link Between Tumor Microbiome and Immunotherapy Outcomes in Soft Tissue Sarcoma
The study suggests there is measurable amount of microbiome within the soft tissue sarcoma tumor environment, which was previously thought to be sterile. A study published in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer found that patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) may have distinct and measurable intratumor microbiomes that may hold prognostic significance and could potentially be targeted in treatment.
Contributor: For Better or Worse, Inflation Isn’t New to Health Insurers
In this column, a health insurance executive discusses 2 ways to address rising inflation, including moving past the traditional fee-for-service payment model. For the first time in decades, inflation is in the headlines, and its impact is being felt throughout the US economy and household budgets. Affordability has been a challenge in health care for decades, and now the issue is magnified with across-the-board price increases inside and outside the industry.
What We’re Reading: Eyedrops Recalled; Inaccessible Weight Loss Drugs; Doctor, GOP Governor Spar
CDC warns against EzriCare Artificial Tears, which were recalled by the manufacturer; certain weight loss drugs not covered by most payers; Mississippi's Republican governor denies being privately in support of Medicaid expansion. EzriCare Eyedrops May Cause Bacterial Infection, Resulting in Death and Blindness. A brand of eye drops sold online...
Considerations for Spesolimab Use for GPP
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, explains how the setting of care for spesolimab may impact coverage policies and access to the medication. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Dr Lopes, I want to turn to you because you as a medical director have a lot of experience in evaluating new treatments for rare diseases like generalized pustular psoriasis [GPP]. When we think about spesolimab, it is given in a variety of settings. We’ve talked about inpatient, when a patient’s acutely ill and needs to be admitted; and also in an infusion center. They might present with different severity of episodes depending on the patient type. My question to you is, what are some of the key considerations around coverage policies, and for medication administration, what are some important considerations for spesolimab that our clinicians and payer colleagues should be aware of? Because we have infusion center and inpatient [settings], what should we be thinking about as we’re approving or considering this agent for formulary approval?
Contributor: Employers Are Turning to Virtual Care Options to Mitigate Costs
Virtual care not only means saved time and costs for employees, but improvements to employers' bottom lines, through more proactive management of health concerns, notes UCM Digital Health CEO and co-founder Keith Algozzine. Employers are no strangers to the fact that health care costs are rapidly on the rise. Unfortunately,...
Dr Jeremy Abramson Discusses CAR T-Cell Therapy Timing in DLBCL
Jeremy Abramson, MD, director of the Jon and Jo Ann Hagler Center for Lymphoma at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, shared his take on the potential benefits of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in earlier lines of treatment. Earlier administration of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy may...
NCCN Guideline Update Reflects Rise of Precision Options in NSCLC
The latest updates in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cover recommendations for diagnostics, staging, when to use biomarker testing, sequencing of therapeutic options, and the addition of new treatments. New findings from clinical trials, a new FDA approval, and increased use of biomarkers are reflected in the latest round...
Role of Topical Treatments in GPP Treatment
Mark G. Lebwohl, MD, explores the role of topical treatments such as corticosteroids and tacrolimus in treating generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) and important safety considerations. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: I want to turn to Dr Lebwohl. I think we’ve given a great overview of treatments, but there’s also the...
Including MRD Status Reduces Uncertainty in Long-term Survival Models of NDMM
Having models like these that produce more plausible results are crucial for decision-making in an era of targeted treatments that often come with immature data, argued researchers of their findings for minimal residual disease (MRD) in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM). Accounting for minimal residual disease (MRD) in long-term survival...
