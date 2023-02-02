ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Total Covid infections lowest in four months, though levels rise in children

Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped for the fourth week in a row and are now at a level last seen at the start of autumn 2022, figures show.Infections are not falling across all age groups, however, with increases in England among primary and secondary school children and for 35-49 year-olds.The recent drop in coronavirus patients in hospital has also come to a halt, as health experts said there were “concerning” signs the number may be starting to rise.A total of 941,800 people in private households in the UK were likely to have had Covid-19 in the week...
Healthline

Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk

A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
MedicalXpress

Public health expert says annual COVID-19 vaccine will be an important disease prevention tool

The Biden administration intends for the COVID-19 public health emergency to end in May, while some lawmakers in Congress wish to end it immediately. The World Health Organization has declared we're on the verge of a turn for the better in the global pandemic crisis, which makes widespread vaccination crucial as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepares to set new standards for COVID-19 vaccines.
MindBodyGreen

New Research Shows Vitamin D Status Influences Your Depression Risk

If you’re one of the 29% of U.S. adults1 deficient in vitamin D you might have already noticed the tell-tale signs, like bone achiness, muscle weakness, and fatigue. However, you might be surprised to learn that not getting enough of this essential vitamin can lead to mood-related side effects as well.
MedicalXpress

Speeding up heart rate helps heart failure patients with stiff hearts

New research published in JAMA Cardiology from the University of Minnesota Medical School and University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine found evidence that speeding up the heart rate with pacemakers may help patients who often experience shortness of breath. More than 75 million Americans have high blood pressure accompanied...
KevinMD.com

Hospitals at a breaking point: Lack of staff and resources leave ERs in chaos

I recently worked an evening shift in the emergency department the day before New Year’s Eve. Patients arrived in waves, by car and by ambulance. They seemed to check into the triage area every few minutes. When I left at midnight, there were 23 patients awaiting admission in the ER waiting for four, six, 12 or more hours — some for a full day.
Popular Science

The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says

It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
hippocraticpost.com

Common antidepressants can increase antibiotic resistance

University of Queensland researchers have found a range of commonly prescribed antidepressants can increase bacteria’s resistance to antibiotic medications. A study led by Professor Jianhua Guo from UQ’s Australian Centre for Water and Environmental Biotechnology focused on prescription drugs used to treat depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, and other psychological conditions.
MindBodyGreen

Research Links Vitamin D Sufficiency To Lowered Risk Of Melanoma

If you spend a lot of time in the sun, you’ve probably worried about your risk of melanoma. This type of skin cancer can be deadly when left untreated and leaves many of us nervous about new moles or freckles (rightfully so). Fortunately, a new study suggests there might...
verywellhealth.com

Leg Swelling: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
12tomatoes.com

Drinking More Than Two Drinks Per Week Could Put Your Health At Risk

If you enjoy having a drink occasionally, you may want to pay attention to the news out of Canada. It seems as if they are responsible for a report that shows it could be dangerous if you have more than two drinks per week. The report comes from the Canadian...
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Says India-Made Eye Drop Linked to Some Infections, Blindness and One Death

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using an eye drop made in India that has been linked to the outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria leading to adverse events in at least 55 patients in the United States including infections, blindness and one death.
Verywell Health

You No Longer Need a Positive COVID Test to Receive Paxlovid

Under new rules just issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), you no longer need a positive COVID-19 test to get a prescription for Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that treats the virus. The FDA revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) for both Paxlovid and Lagevrio on Wednesday. Fact sheets...
MedicalXpress

Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds

Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
MedicalXpress

New blood test could save lives of heart attack victims

Researchers from the Herring group in Oxford's Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics have developed a blood test that measures stress hormone levels after heart attacks. The test—costing just £10—could ensure patients receive timely life-saving treatment. Cardiovascular disease is the main cause of death in the U.K....
technologynetworks.com

Blood Test Predicts Heart Attack Patients Most at Risk of Developing Heart Failure

Cardiovascular disease is the main cause of death in the UK. One of the most common ways in which that manifests is through heart attacks. Clinicians treat around 100,000 patients with very large heart attacks using an emergency procedure called primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). While some of these patients do very well, around a third do not, and some 25,000 people die from heart attacks each year.

