Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped for the fourth week in a row and are now at a level last seen at the start of autumn 2022, figures show.Infections are not falling across all age groups, however, with increases in England among primary and secondary school children and for 35-49 year-olds.The recent drop in coronavirus patients in hospital has also come to a halt, as health experts said there were “concerning” signs the number may be starting to rise.A total of 941,800 people in private households in the UK were likely to have had Covid-19 in the week...

3 DAYS AGO