Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
Total Covid infections lowest in four months, though levels rise in children
Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped for the fourth week in a row and are now at a level last seen at the start of autumn 2022, figures show.Infections are not falling across all age groups, however, with increases in England among primary and secondary school children and for 35-49 year-olds.The recent drop in coronavirus patients in hospital has also come to a halt, as health experts said there were “concerning” signs the number may be starting to rise.A total of 941,800 people in private households in the UK were likely to have had Covid-19 in the week...
Masks make 'little to no difference' to Covid infections, massive study finds
The study, in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Review, found that wearing mask in the community 'probably makes little or difference' to whether you catch Covid or flu-like illnesses.
Healthline
Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk
A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
MedicalXpress
Public health expert says annual COVID-19 vaccine will be an important disease prevention tool
The Biden administration intends for the COVID-19 public health emergency to end in May, while some lawmakers in Congress wish to end it immediately. The World Health Organization has declared we're on the verge of a turn for the better in the global pandemic crisis, which makes widespread vaccination crucial as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepares to set new standards for COVID-19 vaccines.
MindBodyGreen
New Research Shows Vitamin D Status Influences Your Depression Risk
If you’re one of the 29% of U.S. adults1 deficient in vitamin D you might have already noticed the tell-tale signs, like bone achiness, muscle weakness, and fatigue. However, you might be surprised to learn that not getting enough of this essential vitamin can lead to mood-related side effects as well.
MedicalXpress
Speeding up heart rate helps heart failure patients with stiff hearts
New research published in JAMA Cardiology from the University of Minnesota Medical School and University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine found evidence that speeding up the heart rate with pacemakers may help patients who often experience shortness of breath. More than 75 million Americans have high blood pressure accompanied...
KevinMD.com
Hospitals at a breaking point: Lack of staff and resources leave ERs in chaos
I recently worked an evening shift in the emergency department the day before New Year’s Eve. Patients arrived in waves, by car and by ambulance. They seemed to check into the triage area every few minutes. When I left at midnight, there were 23 patients awaiting admission in the ER waiting for four, six, 12 or more hours — some for a full day.
The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says
It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
Dental problems associated with greater risk for declining brain health
Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health.
hippocraticpost.com
Common antidepressants can increase antibiotic resistance
University of Queensland researchers have found a range of commonly prescribed antidepressants can increase bacteria’s resistance to antibiotic medications. A study led by Professor Jianhua Guo from UQ’s Australian Centre for Water and Environmental Biotechnology focused on prescription drugs used to treat depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, and other psychological conditions.
MindBodyGreen
Research Links Vitamin D Sufficiency To Lowered Risk Of Melanoma
If you spend a lot of time in the sun, you’ve probably worried about your risk of melanoma. This type of skin cancer can be deadly when left untreated and leaves many of us nervous about new moles or freckles (rightfully so). Fortunately, a new study suggests there might...
verywellhealth.com
Leg Swelling: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
Highly processed foods may be linked to increased risk of cancer, study says
Eating more ultra-processed foods -- such as cookies, chips and sodas -- may be linked to a higher risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study says.
12tomatoes.com
Drinking More Than Two Drinks Per Week Could Put Your Health At Risk
If you enjoy having a drink occasionally, you may want to pay attention to the news out of Canada. It seems as if they are responsible for a report that shows it could be dangerous if you have more than two drinks per week. The report comes from the Canadian...
US News and World Report
U.S. FDA Says India-Made Eye Drop Linked to Some Infections, Blindness and One Death
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using an eye drop made in India that has been linked to the outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria leading to adverse events in at least 55 patients in the United States including infections, blindness and one death.
You No Longer Need a Positive COVID Test to Receive Paxlovid
Under new rules just issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), you no longer need a positive COVID-19 test to get a prescription for Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that treats the virus. The FDA revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) for both Paxlovid and Lagevrio on Wednesday. Fact sheets...
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
MedicalXpress
New blood test could save lives of heart attack victims
Researchers from the Herring group in Oxford's Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics have developed a blood test that measures stress hormone levels after heart attacks. The test—costing just £10—could ensure patients receive timely life-saving treatment. Cardiovascular disease is the main cause of death in the U.K....
technologynetworks.com
Blood Test Predicts Heart Attack Patients Most at Risk of Developing Heart Failure
Cardiovascular disease is the main cause of death in the UK. One of the most common ways in which that manifests is through heart attacks. Clinicians treat around 100,000 patients with very large heart attacks using an emergency procedure called primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). While some of these patients do very well, around a third do not, and some 25,000 people die from heart attacks each year.
