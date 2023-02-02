Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Gov. DeSantis to Deal the Final Blow to Disney World in Florida
Photo byPhoto 117093513 © Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com. Disney is facing another round of political troubles in Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a special legislative session to ratify the government's decision to strip Disney of jurisdiction over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
World
Global education deficit during pandemic
There's a global education crisis occurring right now. The pandemic inflicted a massive global education deficit on school-age children. A new study by researchers in France reported students lost a third of a year of schooling to the pandemic. The World's Carol Hills spoke with Lawrence Aber, a professor of psychology and public policy at New York University, about the effects of the global education loss as well as what can be done to rectify the problem.
World
Protests across Peru are keeping tourists away from the country’s top travel destinations
With unique architecture dating back to the Inca empire, the city of Cuzco is one of Peru’s most popular tourist destinations. But now, its cobblestone streets are mostly empty, as protests in the South American country have forced thousands of travelers to cancel their reservations. The city of 500,000...
World
A spike in ringworm cases in Spain leads to a surprising culprit: the barbershop
In Spain, more than a hundred teenage boys picked up ringworm over the past year. The outbreak, unusual for the age group, is among the largest in Europe. More commonly, ringworm spreads from household pets, or even farm animals, to young children, according to dermatologists. But in 2021, dermatologist Leonardo...
Comments / 0