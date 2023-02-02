ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
World

A spike in ringworm cases in Spain leads to a surprising culprit: the barbershop

In Spain, more than a hundred teenage boys picked up ringworm over the past year. The outbreak, unusual for the age group, is among the largest in Europe. More commonly, ringworm spreads from household pets, or even farm animals, to young children, according to dermatologists. But in 2021, dermatologist Leonardo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy