New York Post

Navy divers recovering Chinese balloon debris off Atlantic coast for investigation

Navy divers are now performing the “fairly easy” task of recovering the remnants of the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the Atlantic, as the entire Senate is set to be briefed on China next week. The balloon was shot down by a F22 fighter jet over Myrtle Beach, SC, and landed in just 47 feet of water, which should make its recovery relatively easy, US officials said. Cops in Horry County, where the balloon was shot down near, warned residents that “members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris; however, fragments may make it to the coastline.” Recovery ships are...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
BBC

China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace

China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Spy balloon dubbed a ‘wake up call’ to China’s war plans

The Chinese spy balloon that disrupted commercial airspace around Billings, Montana, and then floated across the country this weekend, is a “wake up call” to the communist country’s larger threat of war, according to military experts who have been charting Beijing’s expansion for decades. On background,...
BILLINGS, MT
Washington Examiner

Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack

High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
MONTANA STATE
Reuters

Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
The Independent

Canada monitoring potential second incident of suspected ‘spy balloon’

Canada’s national defence confirmed on Friday a potential second incident of a suspected spy balloon and said that officials are monitoring it. “A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked by [North American Aerospace Defense Command] NORAD,” the national defence said in a statement.“Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident,” the statement added.Officials from NORAD, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, and other partners have been assessing the situation and working in close coordination, it...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Senators say no F-16 upgrades for Turkey if it blocks Finland, Sweden from joining NATO

President Biden should make clear to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Congress is unlikely to approve fighter jet upgrades for Ankara if it fails to advance Sweden’s and Finland’s bids to join NATO, a bipartisan group of senators said Thursday. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group,…

