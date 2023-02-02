Read full article on original website
U.S. to gain access to 4 more Philippines bases as regional tensions mount
The United States announced plans Thursday to designate four new locations for bases in strategic areas of the Philippines amid tensions in the South China Sea.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Navy divers recovering Chinese balloon debris off Atlantic coast for investigation
Navy divers are now performing the “fairly easy” task of recovering the remnants of the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the Atlantic, as the entire Senate is set to be briefed on China next week. The balloon was shot down by a F22 fighter jet over Myrtle Beach, SC, and landed in just 47 feet of water, which should make its recovery relatively easy, US officials said. Cops in Horry County, where the balloon was shot down near, warned residents that “members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris; however, fragments may make it to the coastline.” Recovery ships are...
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
BBC
China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace
China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
Chinese spy balloon is flying just 7,000ft above air traffic in Missouri
The Chinese spy balloon was floating over Missouri on Friday - as pilots reported sightings of it just a few thousand feet from their aircraft.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Inside the US Army Plant Making Artillery Shells for Ukraine
Hundreds are working 24/7 to keep the pipeline of ordnance flowing as Ukraine fights back against Russian invaders.
Washington Examiner
Spy balloon dubbed a ‘wake up call’ to China’s war plans
The Chinese spy balloon that disrupted commercial airspace around Billings, Montana, and then floated across the country this weekend, is a “wake up call” to the communist country’s larger threat of war, according to military experts who have been charting Beijing’s expansion for decades. On background,...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Washington Examiner
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
Russia Deploys Combat Robots to Fight Tanks in Ukraine
Last month, the U.S. announced it was sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine for its war efforts against Russia.
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
China Offers Explanation for Spy Balloon
U.S. officials said on Thursday that a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was detected over Montana.
Turkey's Havas may stop services to Russian airlines' U.S.-made planes -letter
ANKARA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's airport ground service provider Havas told Russian and Belarusian airliners that it may stop providing services to their United States-origin aircraft, in line with Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Canada monitoring potential second incident of suspected ‘spy balloon’
Canada’s national defence confirmed on Friday a potential second incident of a suspected spy balloon and said that officials are monitoring it. “A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked by [North American Aerospace Defense Command] NORAD,” the national defence said in a statement.“Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident,” the statement added.Officials from NORAD, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, and other partners have been assessing the situation and working in close coordination, it...
Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine as EU summit begins
KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Air raid alerts sounded in Kyiv and across Ukraine on Friday as a summit of European Union and Ukrainian leaders was due to begin in the country's capital.
Senators say no F-16 upgrades for Turkey if it blocks Finland, Sweden from joining NATO
President Biden should make clear to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Congress is unlikely to approve fighter jet upgrades for Ankara if it fails to advance Sweden’s and Finland’s bids to join NATO, a bipartisan group of senators said Thursday. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group,…
