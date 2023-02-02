Read full article on original website
World
Global education deficit during pandemic
There's a global education crisis occurring right now. The pandemic inflicted a massive global education deficit on school-age children. A new study by researchers in France reported students lost a third of a year of schooling to the pandemic. The World's Carol Hills spoke with Lawrence Aber, a professor of psychology and public policy at New York University, about the effects of the global education loss as well as what can be done to rectify the problem.
World
Protests across Peru are keeping tourists away from the country’s top travel destinations
With unique architecture dating back to the Inca empire, the city of Cuzco is one of Peru’s most popular tourist destinations. But now, its cobblestone streets are mostly empty, as protests in the South American country have forced thousands of travelers to cancel their reservations. The city of 500,000...
World
A spike in ringworm cases in Spain leads to a surprising culprit: the barbershop
In Spain, more than a hundred teenage boys picked up ringworm over the past year. The outbreak, unusual for the age group, is among the largest in Europe. More commonly, ringworm spreads from household pets, or even farm animals, to young children, according to dermatologists. But in 2021, dermatologist Leonardo...
