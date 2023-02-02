TikTok CEO to Testify Before Congress on Security Concerns

"More than four years after the 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp, the Food and Drug Administration still hasn't regulated the cannabis compound CBD — and the agency said it has no plans to.The FDA announced in late January that it plans to defer to Congress for rulemaking over concerns that existing regulations for food and supplements don't go far enough to manage the risks of CBD. That could mean more delays."The FDA's existing foods and dietary supplement authorities provide only limited tools for managing many of the risks associated with CBD products. Under the law, any substance, including CBD,...

2 DAYS AGO