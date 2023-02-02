ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

City of Milwaukee holds meeting discussing ARPA funding

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's got $92 million left in federal funds, from the American Rescue Plan Act. The public's getting a chance to weigh in on where to spend it. One mom in this room has a very personal reason for what she's asking city leaders to consider, and it is something that has plagued many parts of the city, including the 53206 zip code.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee school removes controversial Black History Month project

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee School of Languages removed a controversial Black History Month student project after it offended some students and parents. The project included the word "colored" posted above a water fountain at the Milwaukee public school. Principal Juan Baez and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Active Streets 2023; Milwaukee DPW seeks proposals

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is now seeking proposals for the 2023 Active Streets program. The DPW said, in 2022, community-based organizations built upon their participation in the 2021 program and activated four streets in the city with the common goal of slowing traffic, increasing safety for walking and biking, and installing art on the street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Is Water Street Safe? Chief Jeffrey Norman Weighs In

Water Street is one of Milwaukee’s prime spots especially for nightlife. With two universities nearby, this area is a popular attraction for college students. It has some of Milwaukee’s largest and oldest nightlife districts for over a century. Due to recent shootings, safety is a common concern for many of those who enjoy Water Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5-year-old Milwaukee Girl Scout hopes to sell 40M boxes of cookies

MILWAUKEE - Girl Scout cookie season is here, and one member of Milwaukee Daisy Troop 37588 has a huge goal. Poet Pape hopes to sell 40 MILLION boxes. Barbara Gibbs is on a mission to fulfill her daughter's aspirations. "Selling cookies," said Pape. The number of boxes Pape wants to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters

MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'No Place for Hate' group works to fight bullying, bias

RACINE, Wis. — Every Tuesday morning before classes start, the No Place for Hate group’s executive board meets with their advisor, Bryan Wright, at Walden III Middle and High School. During their meeting on Jan. 31, the group talked about the events being planned for Black History Month.
RACINE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee County Judge Attacked Near Courthouse

There are questions to answer about an attack on a Milwaukee County judge. It happened Wednesday morning on the sidewalk near the courthouse. Police say a man screamed at a judge, then grabbed him. The judge fought back and was able to get away. Milwaukee County deputies say they are...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Adding diversity to the construction industry

RACINE, Wis. — There are several construction projects underway right now in Wisconsin and local companies and leaders want to add more diversity to these projects. This Wednesday, leaders in Racine, along with Gilbane and CG Schmidt, are hosting a lunch for a discussion on opportunities to work on upcoming projects in Racine County. These projects are looking for local contractors and individuals that want to work in the trades industry and the overall goal is to add diversity.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested

MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy