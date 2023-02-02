Read full article on original website
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee holds meeting discussing ARPA funding
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's got $92 million left in federal funds, from the American Rescue Plan Act. The public's getting a chance to weigh in on where to spend it. One mom in this room has a very personal reason for what she's asking city leaders to consider, and it is something that has plagued many parts of the city, including the 53206 zip code.
wearegreenbay.com
Documentary producer discusses how 13 high schoolers traded places during the height of the Civil Rights movement in 1966
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Joanne Williams, the producer of a documentary that gives a unique insight into a story that took place during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Discussed on the show, is a piece of Wisconsin and Civil...
WISN
Milwaukee Police Department's first Indian officer retires after 21 years
OAK CREEK, Wis. — There was a special tribute Sunday for the Milwaukee Police Department's first Indian officer. Officer Balbir Mahay retired after serving 21 years with the department. Mahay's career was celebrated at the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, where he is a member. That connection was especially...
CBS 58
Milwaukee school removes controversial Black History Month project
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee School of Languages removed a controversial Black History Month student project after it offended some students and parents. The project included the word "colored" posted above a water fountain at the Milwaukee public school. Principal Juan Baez and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a...
Black History Month: Story behind first Black female firefighter in Milwaukee
Nearly one month since her mom passed away from cancer, Ny-Keisha Easley found comfort in looking back at the photos that tell the incredible story of her mother, Valerie Woodard.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Active Streets 2023; Milwaukee DPW seeks proposals
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is now seeking proposals for the 2023 Active Streets program. The DPW said, in 2022, community-based organizations built upon their participation in the 2021 program and activated four streets in the city with the common goal of slowing traffic, increasing safety for walking and biking, and installing art on the street.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee Public Schools offers eggcellent deal on eggs through student program
MILWAUKEE- There is a place in Milwaukee to buy farm-fresh eggs for cheaper than grocery store prices… and they come from chickens raised by Milwaukee Public School students. Vincent High School’s agricultural program has been raising the chickens for about 7 months and now they are selling their eggs...
mediamilwaukee.com
Is Water Street Safe? Chief Jeffrey Norman Weighs In
Water Street is one of Milwaukee’s prime spots especially for nightlife. With two universities nearby, this area is a popular attraction for college students. It has some of Milwaukee’s largest and oldest nightlife districts for over a century. Due to recent shootings, safety is a common concern for many of those who enjoy Water Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
5-year-old Milwaukee Girl Scout hopes to sell 40M boxes of cookies
MILWAUKEE - Girl Scout cookie season is here, and one member of Milwaukee Daisy Troop 37588 has a huge goal. Poet Pape hopes to sell 40 MILLION boxes. Barbara Gibbs is on a mission to fulfill her daughter's aspirations. "Selling cookies," said Pape. The number of boxes Pape wants to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters
MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
spectrumnews1.com
'No Place for Hate' group works to fight bullying, bias
RACINE, Wis. — Every Tuesday morning before classes start, the No Place for Hate group’s executive board meets with their advisor, Bryan Wright, at Walden III Middle and High School. During their meeting on Jan. 31, the group talked about the events being planned for Black History Month.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee County Judge Attacked Near Courthouse
There are questions to answer about an attack on a Milwaukee County judge. It happened Wednesday morning on the sidewalk near the courthouse. Police say a man screamed at a judge, then grabbed him. The judge fought back and was able to get away. Milwaukee County deputies say they are...
CBS 58
Learn life saving skills in a matter of hours & get certified at Divine Training & Consultant Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you have a goal of getting into the health care field, there are basic life-saving skills you need to know. Divine Training & Consultant Center on Milwaukee's north side offers a variety of classes to help get you certified. From first aid to CPR to fire safety.
CBS 58
15-year-old girl latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee; advocates, mayor speak out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Advocates and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson are speaking out after a 15-year-old girl was shot near 17th and Capitol Thursday night. The group, "Moms Demand Action Wisconsin," held an event Friday morning, Feb. 3 as this week kicked off the beginning of National Gun Violence Survivors Awareness week.
spectrumnews1.com
Adding diversity to the construction industry
RACINE, Wis. — There are several construction projects underway right now in Wisconsin and local companies and leaders want to add more diversity to these projects. This Wednesday, leaders in Racine, along with Gilbane and CG Schmidt, are hosting a lunch for a discussion on opportunities to work on upcoming projects in Racine County. These projects are looking for local contractors and individuals that want to work in the trades industry and the overall goal is to add diversity.
WISN
School district apologizes for the word 'colored' posted over drinking fountain
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School District is apologizing to families following a student project this week. At the start of Black History Month, students at Milwaukee School of Languages found the word 'colored' posted on a wall over a drinking fountain. "I was shocked, like, this (is) not at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
1-on-1 with Isaiah Taylor, detained by MPD while delivering turkey in 2016
Claims of racial profiling and questionable detainment by Milwaukee police officers caused a judge to rule the civil rights of a state senator's son were violated.
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
