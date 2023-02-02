Read full article on original website
Apex’s season 16 will overhaul the class system to better define roles and playstyles
Loba and Lifeline won’t be the only supports in Apex Legends this season, but not because a new legend will be a part of that class. Apex‘s class system is getting a thorough overhaul in season 16, and even though there is no new legend added to the game this season, players can expect far-reaching changes to the entire cast due to how they’ll fit into the new divisions.
Overwatch 2 map pools to be removed later this year
Many of the Overwatch 2 developer blogs posted this week have focused on what’s coming in the quickly-approaching season three, set to launch on Feb. 7. To close out the week, though, game director Aaron Keller looked to the future and commented on a few perpetual pain points that fans have asked about. In the newest “Director’s Take” blog, Keller touched on some issues regarding maps within Overwatch 2.
The best heroes for Capture the Flag in Overwatch 2
Capture the Flag was first introduced into Overwatch with the 2017 Year of the Rooster Lunar New Year event. Since then, it has become a mainstay in the arcade rotation, but many players are just starting to pick up the game mode with 2023’s Lunar New Year event. Capture...
New bug in Aurelion Sol’s rework can ground League’s favorite high-flying dragon
Many people can’t wait for Riot Games’ upcoming rework to League of Legends‘ Aurelion Sol, who will be bringing a whole new array of abilities to dazzle and destroy his enemies in solo queue. Before his official release, however, some glitches and bugs must be fixed by the developers, including a new bug that has been discovered by PBE testers.
When does Overwatch 2’s new Antarctica map release?
The first King of the Hill map for Overwatch 2 has officially been revealed by Blizzard. Called “Antarctic Peninsula,” the battlefield sees players travel to the southernmost point of the world and experience cold like they never have before. Antarctic Peninsula is covered in snow and ice, as...
Apex is getting Team Deathmatch as an LTM, but it won’t be as limited as it first seems
After years of requests and feedback that span from Apex Legends launch to the current day, season 16 is finally delivering a vanilla Team Deathmatch mode for the title. It will be replacing Arenas, which is getting sunset after seven quiet seasons in the shadow of Battle Royale and Control.
Minecraft Legends Overworld features magic, mystery, and mayhem
The launch date for Minecraft Legends is quickly approaching and Mojang has now unveiled a massive amount of information about what the Overworld will look like in this game. The Overworld region is essential to Minecraft Legends gameplay and comes packed with a lot of content for players to delve into.
Characters from Apex Mobile aren’t coming to Apex—at least, not yet
Despite the death of Apex Legends Mobile, players won’t see characters or other specific content from the mobile version coming to the base game—at least not for now, Respawn Entertainment clarified in a press conference last week. Apex Mobile launched on May 17, 2022, and Respawn Entertainment announced...
Apex is removing Arenas, but getting a new LTM playlist in its place
Apex Legends fans can say farewell to Arenas, but fans are getting a long-anticipated upgrade when the shooter’s season 16 launches on Feb. 14. Respawn Entertainment will retire the mode in the next season, Revelry, developers revealed in a press conference ahead of the new season. The team also gave fans a taste of its successor, the promising Mixtape playlist.
For the first time since launch, Apex isn’t getting a new legend next season
The growing cast of Apex Legends will not grow this season. Respawn Entertainment is not bringing a new playable character to the shooter for season 16—but the team will introduce a slew of ambitious changes to the game in the next season. Apex‘s 16th season, named Revelry, is bringing...
A unique League support pick has the best win rate of all champions in Challenger right now
Among all of the support champions currently being played in League of Legends solo queue games at the Challenger rank, one peculiar pick stands above the rest of the field with a staggering win rate: Vel’Koz. Vel’Koz holds the highest win rate among all support champions (as well as...
Simp: ‘I think our SnD overall is by far the best in the league right now’
The Atlanta FaZe are headed to the winners bracket finals of the 2023 Call of Duty League’s Major Two after a dominant sweep of the Toronto Ultra today—and a big part of that victory was another strong performance from Simp and crew in Search and Destroy. Most of...
Surprise stomp in one of CS:GO’s biggest rivalries ends with FaZe in Katowice’s lower bracket
FaZe has fallen at the hands of the G2, and a classic rivalry has bubbled to the surface once again. The international squads collided on Nuke, with each roster ripping heads off left, right, and center, predominantly on the T side. The 16-14 scoreline likely sent fans’ heart rates skyrocketing as G2 clawed back three rounds to steal the map off FaZe.
Apex Legends turns 4 years old and a surprise gift might be on the way
In case you needed to feel unreasonably old today, here’s a fun fact for you: Apex Legends is already four years old. Today marks the four-year anniversary of Respawn’s surprise launch of Apex, one of the most successful such releases of any game in history. On the back of many of Twitch’s top streamers all playing the game on the first day, it was mere hours before the free-to-play battle royale eclipsed a million players.
Ultimate DMZ solo guide: 3 tips and tricks for playing DMZ solo
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is a daunting challenge for a team of any size. For the players that spawn into Al Mazrah with only as much as they’re willing to lose, they must take on enemy AI combatants that are so deadly that they’re getting nerfed to start season two, with the best loot locked behind closed doors or defended in strongholds.
One of the most-played VALORANT agents through Diamond is shown no love in Radiant and Immortal
VALORANT players can agree that VCT matches, as well as pro play in general, don’t reflect the reality of the ladder. But even in ranked games, some tiers don’t have the same meta as others. Typically, agents don’t feature the same performance stats on average in lower and higher tiers. This is especially true for one specific agent who is the second or third-most picked agent in all tiers, except in Radiant and Immortal, VALORANT’s highest-ranked tiers.
Apex’s ranked and casual maps will rotate between Broken Moon, World’s Edge, and Storm Point in season 16
Apex Legends players will have to be familiar with Broken Moon, Storm Point, and World’s Edge in season 16—especially if they’re planning on playing ranked. Competitive maps will also rotate in 24-hour stints starting in Revelry, bringing some freshness to the competitive mode. The triad of maps...
Best Limited Draft archetypes in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
A return to the plane of Phyrexia, formerly known as Mirrodin, has created a wild west Magic: The Gathering Limited Draft meta within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. Tapping into the flavor of a Phyrexian war, Wizards of the Coast brought back a revised version of Poison counters through the Toxic mechanic along with Proliferate to increase those Poison counters on your opponent. Other mechanics in the set include For Mirrodin! and Oil counters, of which both are sub-mechanics and are difficult to build solely around.
How Fnatic can still make 2023 LEC Winter Split group stage
Under the new format of the LEC, pro League of Legends teams can get eliminated from contention earlier than ever, with just a single round-robin standing in the way of the league’s “group stage,” where only the top eight teams from the first stage of each split will advance. Today, the final day of the Winter Split’s round robin will conclude, with three teams still looking to sneak into the back end of the advancement table.
LS and Caedrel agree on the best AD carry in LEC right now
League of Legends pro players are all driven by a single goal—to be the best. But there’s only room for one player in each role, and Caedrel and LS have agreed one pro player is the top-performing AD carry in the LEC this split. During a recent stream,...
