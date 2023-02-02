Sayreville has always been livin' on a prayer. When hometown hero Jon Bon Jovi wrote his most popular song more than three decades ago, he was lamenting the slow fade of a bedrock-solid, blue-collar, close-knit community where neighbors proudly displayed American flags, there was never a shortage of volunteers for the fire department and rescue squad and folks were happy to pay $3.50 for a spaghetti dinner in the church cafeteria to support the Our Lady of Victories CYO.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO