Quadra qualified: 4 LEC teams lock in 2023 Winter Split group stage berth after Team Heretics’ win over Excel
The 2023 LEC Winter Split might have just started a few weeks ago, but fans and teams alike might want to start preparing for some postseason League of Legends when the group stage begins on Feb. 11. The European teams are still playing to earn a spot in the next round, and for four of them, those worries have just been lifted from their shoulders.
League fans blast LCS for ‘unprofessional’ segment on Doublelift and TSM drama during broadcast
Before the second week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split ended, League of Legends fans were treated to a long-awaited match between 100 Thieves and TSM. It was an exciting game that would finally pit superstar AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng against his former organization, but before the match began, the broadcast honed in on the drama that led to his departure in what many believed to be an “unprofessional” and “tone-deaf” segment.
Rain and RobbaN’s returns to FaZe make CS:GO dream milestone feel possible
Star CS:GO rifler rain and head coach Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström have returned to FaZe Clan’s active lineup today. Their returns come just in time for the team’s debut at the $1 million IEM Katowice 2023 group stage tomorrow in which they have the opportunity to take the Intel Grand Slam season four title.
‘No excuses’: Odoamne and Excel aim for LEC Spring Split redemption after elimination
Excel lost to SK Gaming today and became the first team to be eliminated from the 2023 LEC Winter Split. After entering the second-to-last day of the regular season with only the hope of reaching a tiebreak situation, Excel had to defeat all their opponents to avoid elimination — but SK Gaming was not going to go down easily.
Only one LCS top laner hasn’t played K’Sante yet
K’Sante popularity in League of Legends is surging, and the case is no different in the 2023 LCS Spring Split. Despite the competitive season in North America having played only two weeks of action, every LCS top laner has already picked K’Sante at least once, according to Leaguepedia. The only player who hasn’t done so yet is Team Liquid’s Summit.
TSM’s perfect final game caps incredible ALGS Split One Playoffs victory
The Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs featured some of the tensest and even competition in professional Apex history—but in the end, viewers were treated to a result that might sound familiar to long-time fans of the scene: a TSM victory. TSM entered the Split One Playoffs as...
Best supports to pair with Caitlyn in League of Legends
The second-most banned champion at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has set her Hextech sights on yet another solid year in the bot lane. Caitlyn has been one of the most popular ADCs in League of Legends ever since her release back in 2011. Something about her ability to outplay opponents with traps and nets along with outranging nearly any other champion found in the bot lane has made Caitlyn a fan-favorite amongst the League community. Oh, and she was in Arcane.
Who won the ALGS Split One Playoffs 2023?
The Apex Legends Global Series headed to London this weekend to crown its next LAN champion, and fans were treated to some of the best Apex gameplay they will ever see. From surprise fan-favorites to international heavyweights, the Split One Playoffs had it all. Only one team would ultimately be...
EMEA heats up and SSG Frexs overheats as ALGS Split One Playoffs Finals lobby is set
The Bracket Stage of the Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs means glory for some teams as they qualify for Finals, while crushing defeat for others that bow out of the LAN tournament. And more than a few teams were pushed beyond their limit during the intense battles that followed—literally in the case of Spacestation Gaming, who finished the day as a duo.
First LEC pentakill of 2023 pushes MAD Lions to joint-first place
Nisqy, the LEC Summer Split MVP of 2022 clutched a game scoring the first pentakill of the 2023 season as MAD Lions were struggling to contain Team Heretics. With the game and the series turned around, they are now tied for first with Team Vitality in the league. MAD Lions...
LS and Caedrel agree on the best AD carry in LEC right now
League of Legends pro players are all driven by a single goal—to be the best. But there’s only room for one player in each role, and Caedrel and LS have agreed one pro player is the top-performing AD carry in the LEC this split. During a recent stream,...
Cloud9 adds Silk Road star to VALORANT lineup
North American organization Cloud9 has added a seventh player to its VALORANT lineup, according to the global contract database and confirmed by sources close to Dot Esports. Silk Road free agent Hasan “BlackHeart” Hammad has signed for Cloud9 as a substitute until 2026. Unlike the rest of the...
Surprise stomp in one of CS:GO’s biggest rivalries ends with FaZe in Katowice’s lower bracket
FaZe has fallen at the hands of the G2, and a classic rivalry has bubbled to the surface once again. The international squads collided on Nuke, with each roster ripping heads off left, right, and center, predominantly on the T side. The 16-14 scoreline likely sent fans’ heart rates skyrocketing as G2 clawed back three rounds to steal the map off FaZe.
FlyQuest prove they’re the team to beat in win over C9—and the way they did it should scare the LCS
FlyQuest and Cloud9 came into today’s all-important LCS Spring Split faceoff as the only two undefeated teams left in the league. Ultimately, it was FlyQuest who escaped as the last perfect squad left, and they did it in unbelievably clean fashion. In the span of a 30-minute game that lasted half as long as its preceding delay, FlyQuest effectively disposed of C9, beating them by a kill score of 13-2 while holding a gold differential of 12,000.
Three AD carry superstars lead the LCS in kills after the second week of the 2023 Spring Split
It’s only been two weeks since the 2023 LCS Spring Split began, but three competitors have already established themselves as the leaders of the pack among the league’s best. A trio of superstar AD carry players currently lead the league in kills, with Evil Geniuses’ Victor “FBI” Huang,...
‘Unacceptable’: Methodz conflicted about controversial finish to Boston vs. Seattle match at CDL Major 2
The Boston Breach bounced back from yesterday’s loss to the Atlanta FaZe at the second Major of the 2023 Call of Duty League season with a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Surge today. But the end of the series’ fourth map was headlined by a bit of a head-scratching moment for both players and viewers alike.
A unique League support pick has the best win rate of all champions in Challenger right now
Among all of the support champions currently being played in League of Legends solo queue games at the Challenger rank, one peculiar pick stands above the rest of the field with a staggering win rate: Vel’Koz. Vel’Koz holds the highest win rate among all support champions (as well as...
ImperialHal cements dual-input legend status with ALGS MVP win
TSM won the Split One Playoffs in eight games, cementing the team as three-time international Apex Legends champions on Feb. 5. Their IGL, Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, celebrated not only putting TSM back on top of the world with their third international title but a milestone that nobody else has ever achieved.
Doinb reveals he received offers from LCS and LEC teams during the offseason
Even though Doinb is not playing competitively this year, he still has a strong presence in the esports scene, especially in the LPL. After not landing on a team during the offseason, Doinb is streaming full-time, sharing his solo queue gameplay, and commenting on the Chinese competition alongside other personalities in the scene.
Half of the VCT LOCK//IN teams begin grueling travel day
Around 16 VALORANT teams from across the world have begun the travel to São Paulo, Brazil for the first international event of the year. Half of the teams set to compete in the tournament will arrive in São Paulo over the next few days, with the event set to begin on Feb. 13. All teams from the Alpha bracket, which include the likes of NRG, Cloud9, Gen.G, DRX, and more are set to compete next week.
