Kennesaw set to renovate City Hall, public works facility

Kennesaw Councilman Pat Ferris discusses the use of political signs and where they can be placed with Councilman Antonio Jones. {span style=”color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;”} Stuart Hendrick

KENNESAW — City Hall is getting a facelift.

Kennesaw Assistant City Manager Marty Hughes gave a brief presentation this week describing plans for a City Hall renovation project at a City Council work session.

Because of the age and deterioration of the City Hall facility, as well as numerous uncoordinated attempts to fix things over the years, new carpet, paint and flooring would be needed, Hughes said.

CSC Design, Inc. and Cassandra Buckalew Interiors will be guiding the council through this project and provide recommendations for new carpet, paint and vinyl luxury tile. The work should commence in the next few months once bids and contracts are voted on.

“Citizens deserve a good City Hall building to be proud of, so we recognize the importance of this project as we move forward,” Hughes said.

The city is also preparing for a nearly $400,000 makeover for its public works building on Moon Station Road.

Public Works Director Rick Stewart and Croy Engineering recommended awarding the public works building site construction and improvements contract to Spratlin & Sons Construction for roughly $396,500. The project is associated with the second-floor buildout of the public works facility. The site work will include demolition, reconstruction and expansion of the existing asphalt parking, concrete structures, drainage structures, retaining walls, fences, and electronic security gates.

In other business, Finance Director Gina Auld addressed the council to request the authorization of $828,220 in adjustments to the 2022 city budget. Auld described three areas that needed adjustments.

First, the city did not include emergency funds from the American Rescue Plan in the original budget, instead providing funding for projects as they were announced throughout the year.

Second, the city reported earning more money than expected in hotel/motel tax revenue from Airbnb and other short-term vacation rentals, totaling $57,000.

The last item adjusted was for the cemetery fund, which needed $5,000 to cover expenditures for over-budget projects.

Also discussed was a concern from Councilman Pat Ferris, who is frustrated with the numerous political signs inundating street corners, many still up months after the November election. Ferris said state law dictates a person has to have permission by the property owner to put signs up. Ferris would like to see some changes to the election ordinances and signage regulations.

“The city does not give authorization for political signs placed in the public right-of-way or on city property. Signs in public right-of-ways may be removed by the city and disposed of. Right now, there is no clear guidance from the city on what to do,” said Ferris.

Ferris also stated how he wants to see references to state laws and regulations incorporated into Kennesaw’s ordinance.

But Councilman Antonio Jones pushed back, saying he put political signs in the right-of-way during his election campaign.

“I think that political signs allow for candidates to get their names out there and allows for citizens to take an active role and try to research who the candidates are. I do agree with Ferris that candidates should have a set date to take signs down,” Jones said. “Political signs should be allowed to be placed in the city right-of-way.”

Ferris said he would put out a draft to the council for review to discuss this matter in more detail.