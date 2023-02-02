In some ways it’s been a very good week for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (a proposed bailout from an impending fiscal cliff, more funding, ect., ect.), but one gaffe is nearly impossible to overlook – literally. Take a stroll in the newly opened Grand Central Madison terminal and you just might see it. Etched in the stone lining of one of the walls, there’s a typo of famed artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s name beside her quote “One can’t paint New York as it is, but rather as it is felt.” The MTA’s response when reporters reached out about the missing F? “We clearly f-ed this one up.” Read on for more of this week’s biggest headlines.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO