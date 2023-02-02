Read full article on original website
Related
Power & Politics Full Show: Breaking down Gov. Hochul’s $227B budget proposal
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently unveiled her $227 billion budget proposal, prioritizing funding for schools, housing, and mental health. But some measures already have lawmakers on the fence including how far to tweak bail reform and whether to use suburban business taxes to pay the MTA.
How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year
Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
N.Y. budget: Here’s how Gov. Hochul wants to reform state bail laws
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed increasing state school aid by 10%, tuition hikes for public universities and raising cigarette taxes to a nation-high $5.35 per pack as part of her budget proposal Wednesday. The $227 billion spending plan also includes a proposal to yet again revise state...
NewsChannel 36
A breakdown of Gov. Hochul's public safety budget proposals
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- In her $227 billion budget that she delivered to the legislature this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed $8.1 billion in public safety spending for the upcoming fiscal year. Public safety is an issue Gov. Hochul has continually said is her top priority. In her executive budget address...
Hochul sides with hospital lobby over insurers, labor in pay dispute
Gov. Hochul is following the lead of predecessor Andrew Cuomo — siding with the powerful hospital lobby in a fight with health insurers and labor unions over medical billing payments. Opponents — including United Federation of Teachers union president Mike Mulgrew — said the “pay and pursue” proposal backed by Hochul in her $227 billion spending plan would require health insurers to immediately pay hospital billing claims without reviewing whether the treatment was medically necessary. The opponents argue the plan could hike costs and waste — and that it’s difficult to claw back a payout once the bills are...
newyorkupstate.com
Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws
Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
Public safety, lowering property taxes are top issues NY Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton plans to tackle
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly elected New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) is ready to make her campaign promises a reality in Albany. Heading into her freshman year, Scarcella-Spanton’s priorities in the State Senate include hot-button issues for constituents, such as public safety, climate change resiliency and...
Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY’s bail reform laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a few tweaks to bail reform laws. If approved, these proposals would be the third change since 2019. One of the tweaks has to do with how judges handle pretrial conditions. The governor says this is less about crime rates, and more about a “deficiency” she’s […]
iheart.com
Analysis Shows Hochul's Budget Plan Would Put Medicaid Costs On Counties
The New York State Association of Counties says Governor Hochul's proposed state budget would shift more Medicaid costs to the counties. The organization says the state would intercept nearly 300 million federal dollars intended to go to local governments. The analysis shows Monroe County would face more than $24 million...
fox5ny.com
Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York's concealed carry laws
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing changes to New York's new concealed carry law that would allow for armed security guards outside houses of worship and exempt retired police officers from the law. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old concealed carry law stating that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thruway Authority counters state comptroller’s report on planned toll hikes
ALBANY – The Thruway Authority has answered criticisms lodged by a report from the state comptroller’s office. OFFICE OF STATE COMPTROLLER: Maximize Non-Toll Revenue Sources The Thruway should pursue and maximize non-toll revenue sources, including federal funding as well as alternative revenue streams that could be generated from its assets and infrastructure. With extensive new resources available from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other federal aid programs, the Authority should exhaust all such funding opportunities to mitigate the need for toll increases.
Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York
Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
cityandstateny.com
NY mourns Tyre Nichols, Hochul unveils budget proposal and vetoes the Grieving Families Act
In some ways it’s been a very good week for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (a proposed bailout from an impending fiscal cliff, more funding, ect., ect.), but one gaffe is nearly impossible to overlook – literally. Take a stroll in the newly opened Grand Central Madison terminal and you just might see it. Etched in the stone lining of one of the walls, there’s a typo of famed artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s name beside her quote “One can’t paint New York as it is, but rather as it is felt.” The MTA’s response when reporters reached out about the missing F? “We clearly f-ed this one up.” Read on for more of this week’s biggest headlines.
Plan to ban gas stoves in New York? Hochul’s bill would only impact new construction, not existing homes
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who wants to remove fossil fuels from buildings to fight climate change, unveiled proposed legislation Wednesday that lays out details and answers a question many have asked: What about cooking with gas?. In short, Hochul’s new bill would ban cooking equipment that uses natural gas or other...
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
Wildlife a Tax Deduction for You in New York State
Many of us will be filing our taxes soon and not that we should be using the IRS as a savings account as my Uncle Butch use to save but I hope you are all getting your money back. A refund is always better than writing a check. So if...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget
Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism
A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
WUHF
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
National Fuel CEO calls state energy directives 'incredibly irresponsible' and encourages 'more reasoned approach'
The leader of National Fuel Gas minced no words during an earnings conference call Friday, attacking the New York State energy plan to shift to all-electric as ‘incredibly irresponsible’
Comments / 0