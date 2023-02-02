ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee lawmakers look to ban new vape shops for a limited time

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council said it is looking to limit new vape shops from opening, via a potential six-month moratorium on all new businesses that sell vape devices. "We've had this explosion of vape stores recently in Milwaukee and it's been an issue city wide but my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Adding diversity to the construction industry

RACINE, Wis. — There are several construction projects underway right now in Wisconsin and local companies and leaders want to add more diversity to these projects. This Wednesday, leaders in Racine, along with Gilbane and CG Schmidt, are hosting a lunch for a discussion on opportunities to work on upcoming projects in Racine County. These projects are looking for local contractors and individuals that want to work in the trades industry and the overall goal is to add diversity.
RACINE, WI

