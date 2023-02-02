Read full article on original website
via.news
CBOE Bearish By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.89% up from its 52-week low and 48.58% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:09 EST on Monday, 6 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.115% up from its 52-week low and 11.095% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.7911% for the last session’s close. At 16:07 EST on Sunday, 5 February, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.82. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.059% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $139.94 and 0.354% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $142.32.
via.news
EUR/CHF Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.868% up from its 52-week low and 6.814% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
S&P 500 Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 8.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 6 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,116.79. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 352224279, 84.64% below its average volume of 2293509271.04. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Bullish By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 30.51% in 21 sessions from $2.95 at 2023-01-09, to $3.85 at 19:28 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.9% to $12,113.79, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 6 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.557% up from its 52-week low and 6.201% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Mizuho Financial Group Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Mizuho Financial Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.75% down. Mizuho Financial Group’s last close was $3.16, 4.24% below its 52-week high of $3.30. The last session, NYSE ended with Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) sliding 0.94% to...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 5.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 5 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,192.49. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 45.18% up from its 52-week low and 15.4% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Skyworks Solutions Stock Bullish Momentum With A 12.84% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) jumping 12.84% to $123.31 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 1.9% to $12,113.79. Skyworks Solutions’s last close was $109.28, 25.06% below its 52-week high of $145.82. About Skyworks Solutions. Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops,...
via.news
Momo And FAT Brands On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Momo, Bionano Genomics, and Mizuho Financial Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 11% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:53 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,586.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 147, 99.99% below its average volume of 5399257979.77. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Crude Oil And Allstate
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
via.news
Cincinnati Financial Stock Jumps 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) jumped 9.78% to $126.56 at 15:16 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.59% to $11,957.55, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Exponent And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), Leggett & Platt (LEG), Exxon Mobil (XOM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
ProLogis And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – ProLogis (PLD), DexCom (DXCM), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Zoom Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 9.25% to $84.20 at 12:59 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.41% to $11,936.61, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Identiv Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) dropped 9.26% to $8.57 at 14:05 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.9% to $11,898.71, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Identiv’s...
via.news
Skyworks Solutions And GameStop On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Skyworks Solutions, Baidu, and Cincinnati Financial. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)...
