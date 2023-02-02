ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

These 16 Absurd Massachusetts Laws Are Ridiculously Insane

No matter where you are throughout the United States, every state is going to have some laws that differ from the norm. Some might stray a little from others, but there are definitely some laws in each state that are on the fringe of complete insanity. It seems that unfortunately Massachusetts has several of those.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Massachusetts You Need to Visit

Boston certainly has its charm, but if you’re looking for a unique, quaint destination, check out these charming small towns in Massachusetts!. Whether you’re going on a short weekend vacation, a long road trip, or even looking to relocate, Massachusetts has plenty of options when it comes to small towns that are BIG on charm.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wror.com

Which Massachusetts City Had The Coldest Windchill?

The extreme cold last night combined with wicked winds teamed up to deliver STUNNING wind chill temperatures this morning. Here were some of the readings posted this morning to social media by the National Weather Service. Andover -37 Boston -30 Dedham -25 Falmouth -27 Framingham -16 Gloucester -34 Haverhill -42...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

The New England Aquarium In Massachusetts Is Offering Free Livestreams Of Penguins, Fish, And More

Do you love spending time at the aquarium or find watching fish in a tank a relaxing thing to do? Well, we don’t all have the time or the ability to go to the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts on a daily basis. But what we can do is watch live streams of two different areas of the aquarium. So, sit back, relax, and be an armchair traveler as you watch the New England Aquarium’s fish and penguins live from the comfort of your own home.
BOSTON, MA
wmasspi.com

Analysis: A Region That to Survive May Need to Lego and Let God…

The news arrived in Boston with mirth and joy. Not quite Santa Claus, but Lego was coming to town. The Danish toymaker known for colorful, interlocking pieces ably licensed both from and to blockbuster films, was relocating their offices and 740 jobs from Connecticut to the Hub. It is to join an education center already in the Back Bay section of Boston.,
BOSTON, MA
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Massachusetts 2023: Review & Free Guides

Creating a Massachusetts LLC can be a great way to enjoy enhanced liability protection, a better tax situation, and more flexibility with your manager-managed LLC. But you may be wondering what the total Massachusetts LLC cost is if you want to create this type of business entity. That’s why we’ve...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts

The one thing I will say about living in the commonwealth, we have a lot of locally owned restaurants. Especially diners. And I mean a lot of diners! Not only are these eateries popular, but they have been in business for many decades! Or should I say even centuries!. Let's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy