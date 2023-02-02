Read full article on original website
How About Some Praise For A Berkshire County Grammy-Nominated Artist?
I betcha didn't know this, Berkshire County friends and neighbors. A native of Pittsfield and a current Williamstown resident was up for an award Sunday night at the 65th Annual Grammy awards!. Now, unfortunately, he didn't win, but still what an honor to be nominated. Pittsfield native Matt Cusson is...
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
20 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From Massachusetts
Man, I love that term. I was born and raised in Massachusetts. Being called a "Masshole" is a term of endearment. People are told they are a Masshole and feel proud, like they belong. What other state has as great of a nickname for the people who live there?. Nowhere.
25 Investigates: Exclusive access inside the only Mass. prison unit dedicated to young fathers
Young fathers taking parenting classes, learning life skills, working with mentors. It’s all happening at a Massachusetts prison. Now, 25 Investigates is giving you an exclusive look inside this prison unit that’s the first of its kind in the country.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
These 16 Absurd Massachusetts Laws Are Ridiculously Insane
No matter where you are throughout the United States, every state is going to have some laws that differ from the norm. Some might stray a little from others, but there are definitely some laws in each state that are on the fringe of complete insanity. It seems that unfortunately Massachusetts has several of those.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Massachusetts You Need to Visit
Boston certainly has its charm, but if you’re looking for a unique, quaint destination, check out these charming small towns in Massachusetts!. Whether you’re going on a short weekend vacation, a long road trip, or even looking to relocate, Massachusetts has plenty of options when it comes to small towns that are BIG on charm.
wror.com
Which Massachusetts City Had The Coldest Windchill?
The extreme cold last night combined with wicked winds teamed up to deliver STUNNING wind chill temperatures this morning. Here were some of the readings posted this morning to social media by the National Weather Service. Andover -37 Boston -30 Dedham -25 Falmouth -27 Framingham -16 Gloucester -34 Haverhill -42...
OnlyInYourState
The New England Aquarium In Massachusetts Is Offering Free Livestreams Of Penguins, Fish, And More
Do you love spending time at the aquarium or find watching fish in a tank a relaxing thing to do? Well, we don’t all have the time or the ability to go to the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts on a daily basis. But what we can do is watch live streams of two different areas of the aquarium. So, sit back, relax, and be an armchair traveler as you watch the New England Aquarium’s fish and penguins live from the comfort of your own home.
Did you see it? A rare green comet was spotted streaking through the night sky over Massachusetts
A rare green comet made a close encounter with Earth on Wednesday night for the first time in 50,000 years and the spectacle was spotted in the sky over Massachusetts.
wmasspi.com
Analysis: A Region That to Survive May Need to Lego and Let God…
The news arrived in Boston with mirth and joy. Not quite Santa Claus, but Lego was coming to town. The Danish toymaker known for colorful, interlocking pieces ably licensed both from and to blockbuster films, was relocating their offices and 740 jobs from Connecticut to the Hub. It is to join an education center already in the Back Bay section of Boston.,
Be Careful of Which Name You Use When Checking into a Massachusetts Hotel
A fun pastime of mine is checking out what weird laws are still on the books in Massachusetts. Technically known as "Blue" laws, these laws were passed way back when and may have made sense at one particular time but many of these laws today are either outdated, no longer enforced, or never really made sense when they originally went into effect.
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Massachusetts 2023: Review & Free Guides
Creating a Massachusetts LLC can be a great way to enjoy enhanced liability protection, a better tax situation, and more flexibility with your manager-managed LLC. But you may be wondering what the total Massachusetts LLC cost is if you want to create this type of business entity. That’s why we’ve...
These 4 Massachusetts Hospitals Rank Among America’s Best
Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?. Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking...
The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts
The one thing I will say about living in the commonwealth, we have a lot of locally owned restaurants. Especially diners. And I mean a lot of diners! Not only are these eateries popular, but they have been in business for many decades! Or should I say even centuries!. Let's...
Forget Phil, Massachusetts’ Official Groundhog Makes Bold Prediction
Who knew Massachusetts had its own groundhog making predictions each Feb. 2? Well, apparently we do and she thinks Punxsutawney Phil got it all wrong. If you checked in with the most famous groundhog around Thursday morning, then you are probably preparing to buckle down for a lot more winter weather.
WCVB
New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
