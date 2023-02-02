ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

101.5 KNUE

Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, TX Talks Friendship with Travis Kelce

Having a real friend someone you can count on no matter what is truly something special. And no one knows that better than our very own Whitehouse, Texas superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has great relationships with many people, but one of his most valued relationships is with one of his best buddies and tight end on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Tyler, TX
