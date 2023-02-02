Read full article on original website
stlpublicradio.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
OnlyInYourState
Take Home Old-Fashioned Candy When You Visit This Candy Shop In Missouri
A trip to the candy store offers so much promise. As kids, we might not have been able to buy every single thing we wanted. Our pockets usually weren’t that deep and, well, the adults might not have been too happy if we blew all of our money on sugary sweets. That was then and this is now…and we can spend as much time and buy as many goodies as we want at this candy shop in Missouri.
Hannibal Named One of the Most Beautiful Towns in Missouri
The internet is full of opinions and most of them aren't worth a cup of soup. However, when a major travel site speaks, it's a good idea to listen. That's what's happened here as Hannibal was just named one of the most beautiful towns in Missouri. The website I'm referring...
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
kjfmradio.com
Auxvasse man breaks 26 year old state record
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE HOSTING “BOOM! THE RISE AND FALL OF MISSOURI’S BLACK BUSINESS DISTRICT”
Missouri Valley College (MVC) is hosting “Boom! The Rise and Fall of Missouri’s Black Business District,” which is a traveling exhibition organized by the Missouri State Museum at Murrell Library on the MVC campus through February 28. The exhibition tells the story of five Black business districts throughout the state.
KSDK
The most popular Valentine's Day candy in Missouri, Illinois might surprise you
ST. LOUIS — People are showing their love this Valentine's Day with gifts, according to the National Retail Federation, whose survey showed Americans plan to spend $25.9 billion this Feb. 14, up from $23.9 billion in 2022. When it comes to Valentine's gifts, candy proves to be the most...
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Did You Know No State Has More ‘Neighbors’ than Missouri?
I've heard it said that you learn something new every day. If that's really true, I guess today what I learned is a factoid that declares no state in America has more "neighbors" than Missouri. As it turns out, there's only one other state that can make that claim. I...
Missouri & Illinois Spring Predicted to Be ‘Frosty & Stormy’
It's hard to believe that we're not that far away from Spring at this point. If some weather forecasters are right, both Missouri and Illinois can expect that season to include more frost than normal and is likely to be more stormy, too. It's worth noting this warning does NOT...
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Long lines, sheepish grins on Missouri’s first day of recreational marijuana sales
The first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri brought long lines outside dispensaries, crowded lobbies and some sheepish grins.
