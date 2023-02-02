Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Former Georgia Player Thinks Alabama Will Reclaim “King of CFB” Title
There are fans of some college football teams who would be nothing but appreciative if their team came away with a winning season, let alone a bowl victory. For fans of Alabama however, the Crimson Tide's absence from the 2022 College Football Playoffs left many feeling disappointed despite the program coming away with a New Year's Six bowl victory.
Twitter Reacts To Alabama Hiring Kevin Steele As DC
Sunday, ESPN's Chris Low reported Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is accepting the opening for the same position with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Steele replaces the outgoing Pete Golding, who took a job with the Ole Miss Rebels under Lane Kiffin last month. The new Crimson Tide defensive coordinator...
Team Basketball: Read What an Alabama Player did on Saturday
No. 4 Alabama (20-3, 10-0) held off the LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9) to win 79-69 on the road. It marked the team's 20th win of the season and improved the team's conference record to 10-0. Freshman Rylan Griffen had another excellent game for the Crimson Tide. The Dallas, Texas native...
Tide Hoops Rises to No. 3 in the AP Poll
After a lackluster 79-69 victory over LSU on the road Saturday, the Tide have risen to No. 3 in the AP Poll. Losses by the Tennessee Volunteers and the Purdue Boilermakers in the past week helped the Tide's case for climbing the rankings. Tennessee lost to Florida 67-54 on Wednesday in Gainesville and the Boilermakers were knocked off by Indiana and its striped pants on Saturday.
Alabama Basketball Remains In Top 5 For Key Metrics
Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3) defeated the LSU Tigers (12-11) in Baton Rouge, La. to complete a season-sweep on the hardwood. A win propelled the Tide to a perfect 10-0 record in conference play and surpassed the 2021-2022 team in total wins. It was the perfect week for Alabama,...
Notre Dame Heisman Trophy Winner Rips Tommy Rees After Taking Alabama Job
Notre Dame alum Tim Brown is happy for former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and his new job at Alabama. Brown is happy Rees is leaving. The Fighting Irish went 9-4 this season, including three Top 20-ranked wins over Syracuse, Clemson and BYU. Their total offense ...
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire
Friday delivered massive news for the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3 Sports reported Friday afternoon that Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had been hired to the same position on head coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. The move comes just a day after Chris Low of ESPN reported that Rees had emerged as Read more... The post Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Holt Ironman Football Squad Has a New Leader
A new head coach of the Holt High School Ironman Football team has been chosen. Coach Brian Newton will be at the helm of the program for the 2023 season, per Tide 100.9's own Gary Harris. Newton is a known quantity in the Tuscaloosa area. Newton served as an assistant...
Gymnastics Instant Analysis: No. 11 Alabama 197.850, No. 6 Auburn 197.700
The BamaCentral crew recaps the Crimson Tide's win over the Tigers, including a perfect 10 from Luisa Blanco.
Alabama Softball’s Clearwater Invitational Lineup Announced
The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team is set to compete in the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational from Feb. 16-19 in Clearwater, Fla. The showcase announced its full lineup on Friday morning which includes the opponents, times, commentators, and fields. Team 27 will kick off the invitational against the No. 19...
Alabama Pitcher Named Preseason All-American
Alabama baseball pitcher Grayson Hitt has been named to Baseball America's Preseason All-American Third-Team. The junior recorded a 5.34 earned run average and a 4-3 record in 14 appearances last season after becoming a consistent part of the Alabama pitching rotation. He allowed 66 hits, 41 runs, 36 earned runs, 30 walks, ten home runs, and 68 strikeouts.
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
abc57.com
Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
WNDU
Buchanan BBQ restaurant Evelyn Mae’s hosting soft opening on Thursday
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A new barbeque spot is opening in Buchanan!. Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is hosting a soft opening on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’re thanking the public for their patience during the lengthy opening process. Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is located at 15212 Red...
Man found dead in Birmingham trash pile ‘loved everybody’: Family fears ‘big heart’ got him killed
Human remains found in an east Birmingham trash pile over the weekend are those a man who had been missing since November. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Jeramy Dean Hallmon. He was 38 and lived in a house near where he was found.
WNDU
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Birmingham leaves behind kids, ages 7 and 4; family seeks help
A GoFundMe has been launched for a pregnant Birmingham mother who was killed in shooting that also injured her 7-year-old daughter and another young girl. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, died in the Tuesday-night gunfire in her apartment near Legion Field. Family said Hines’ daughter was shot up to nine times, and a 13-year-old girl also inside the apartment was injured as well.
22 WSBT
Stolen vehicle crash disrupts major Mishawaka intersection
Mishawaka, IN — Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincoln Way on Thursday. Police say that it happened just before noon and that a stolen vehicle was involved. That vehicle was reported stolen at Barnaby’s on Grape Road. The stolen...
