Tuscaloosa, AL

Twitter Reacts To Alabama Hiring Kevin Steele As DC

Sunday, ESPN's Chris Low reported Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is accepting the opening for the same position with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Steele replaces the outgoing Pete Golding, who took a job with the Ole Miss Rebels under Lane Kiffin last month. The new Crimson Tide defensive coordinator...
Tide Hoops Rises to No. 3 in the AP Poll

After a lackluster 79-69 victory over LSU on the road Saturday, the Tide have risen to No. 3 in the AP Poll. Losses by the Tennessee Volunteers and the Purdue Boilermakers in the past week helped the Tide's case for climbing the rankings. Tennessee lost to Florida 67-54 on Wednesday in Gainesville and the Boilermakers were knocked off by Indiana and its striped pants on Saturday.
Alabama Basketball Remains In Top 5 For Key Metrics

Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3) defeated the LSU Tigers (12-11) in Baton Rouge, La. to complete a season-sweep on the hardwood. A win propelled the Tide to a perfect 10-0 record in conference play and surpassed the 2021-2022 team in total wins. It was the perfect week for Alabama,...
The Comeback

Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire

Friday delivered massive news for the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3 Sports reported Friday afternoon that Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had been hired to the same position on head coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. The move comes just a day after Chris Low of ESPN reported that Rees had emerged as Read more... The post Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Holt Ironman Football Squad Has a New Leader

A new head coach of the Holt High School Ironman Football team has been chosen. Coach Brian Newton will be at the helm of the program for the 2023 season, per Tide 100.9's own Gary Harris. Newton is a known quantity in the Tuscaloosa area. Newton served as an assistant...
Alabama Pitcher Named Preseason All-American

Alabama baseball pitcher Grayson Hitt has been named to Baseball America's Preseason All-American Third-Team. The junior recorded a 5.34 earned run average and a 4-3 record in 14 appearances last season after becoming a consistent part of the Alabama pitching rotation. He allowed 66 hits, 41 runs, 36 earned runs, 30 walks, ten home runs, and 68 strikeouts.
WNDU

South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
tourcounsel.com

Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana

Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
abc57.com

Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
WNDU

Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
AL.com

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Birmingham leaves behind kids, ages 7 and 4; family seeks help

A GoFundMe has been launched for a pregnant Birmingham mother who was killed in shooting that also injured her 7-year-old daughter and another young girl. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, died in the Tuesday-night gunfire in her apartment near Legion Field. Family said Hines’ daughter was shot up to nine times, and a 13-year-old girl also inside the apartment was injured as well.
22 WSBT

Stolen vehicle crash disrupts major Mishawaka intersection

Mishawaka, IN — Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincoln Way on Thursday. Police say that it happened just before noon and that a stolen vehicle was involved. That vehicle was reported stolen at Barnaby’s on Grape Road. The stolen...
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

