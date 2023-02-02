Read full article on original website
Great news this week for people in San Antonio with a sweet tooth. Popular dessert restaurant Andy's Frozen Custard is set to open a second location in San Antonio this spring. Andy's Frozen Custard opened in 1986 and has grown to the world's largest dessert-only franchise. There are over 100 locations across 14 states in the United States.
Naeglin's Bakery celebrates 155 years of New Braunfels memories
Have you been to Naeglin's before?
Texas-based rage room attraction opening San Antonio location
Smash glass and electronics to the music of your choice.
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January of last year, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
Historic east side San Antonio home moves closer to new life
East Side homeowners Alma and Eugenio Chavarria are a step closer to transforming their historic property into something they can share with the community. Driving the news: City Council has unanimously approved the rezoning of 230 Cactus St. — which consists of 106- and 113-year-old structures — to become an East Side performing arts center.
H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Three of five of this week's most-visited food stories shared grand opening and reopening details for chain eateries.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open
The cafe will serve classic Mexican fare by day and edible hemp-infused bites by night.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs. David...
Guess the rent of this new four-bedroom home in New Braunfels
This week we look at this family home in New Braunfels.
The birthplace of ranching is here in San Antonio at Rancho de Cabras
It's one of the first ranches in Texas.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as San Antonio food lovers showed up for Saturday's Titans of Tailgate event
Foodies descended on Sunken Garden Theater Saturday for Titans of Tailgate, a gathering showcasing the culinary creations of more than 30 esteemed local chefs, who fired up their grills for the occasion. Organized by Culinaria and Chef Jason Dady, the event raises money for San Antonio High Schools’ culinary programs....
Happy National Weatherperson Day to San Antonio's meteorologists
Thank you for all your hard work!
John Leguizamo visits San Antonio's Thai Chili on the Northwest Side
Have you seen the 'Encanto' actor roaming around town.
KSAT 12
Texas A&M Parsons Mounted Cavalry prepares for Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive
SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University’s 70-member Parsons Mounted Cavalry saddled up for the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio Saturday. “This is the troop element, and they are getting their halters and their bridles on. The seniors are putting their sabers on their horses,” senior cavalry student Maria Hall said.
Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show
Braunda Smith will show off her cooking chops on the May 24 episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
Trio of puppies found cold, wet and covered in ticks in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO — Three puppies were found abandoned, cold and wet, and covered in ticks, in a drainage ditch last Tuesday. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services officers were out helping folks during the winter storm when they spotted two of the puppies near a drainpipe in the ditch.
