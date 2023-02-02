Anish Kapoor‘s “Cloud Gate” sculpture has become one of Chicago’s most famous attractions, and now, a “mini-Bean” — as the work is being affectionately called — has arrived in New York City. The Manhattan version is smaller (40 tons instead of 110), and rather than sitting in a public park, it’s huddled underneath the luxury condominium tower at 56 Leonard Street in Tribeca, where Kapoor himself purchased a property in 2016. The piece cost around $8 million, and the developer footed the bill.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO