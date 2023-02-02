Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
'We acted in the best interest of the community' — Paducah mayor responds to Guess' reinstatement
PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Mayor George Bray says he's disappointed in a recent ruling to temporarily reinstate David Guess to the city commission. Commission members unanimously voted to have Guess removed from his seat after he sent racially insensitive text messages to a city employee. Guess appealed his removal,...
Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.
MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped, leaving survivors wondering if that help […] The post Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Paducah, Kentucky
Discover the Charm and Culture of Paducah, Kentucky. Paducah, Kentucky, is a vibrant and historical city in the western part of the state. With its charming downtown, rich cultural heritage, and thriving arts scene, Paducah is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Kentucky. The city...
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
westkentuckystar.com
Man in Mayfield charged with strangulation
A man was arrested in Mayfield after a report of an assault on a woman. On Sunday officers went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate a fight in progress. As police approached, the woman who reported the assault said her husband fled out the back door and ran toward West Farthing Street.
radionwtn.com
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department honors more than 30 officers, employees & 9 citizens
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department honored more than 30 officers and civilian employees, and nine Paducah citizens Thursday, February 2 for their outstanding acts of duty and service to the community in 2022. Officer Pedro Loredo Jr. was named the department’s Employee of the Year for...
KFVS12
3 Kentucky residents arrested after drug investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested three individuals for various drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah. On January 31, deputies and detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a residence on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County, Ky. The detectives also...
KFVS12
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence. On February 3, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residence in Murray, Ky. regarding a call about an intoxicated subject. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies discovered...
KFVS12
Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight. On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
radionwtn.com
HCMC CEO Responds To Viral Emergency Room Visit
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center CEO John Tucker has said the hospital will be making “significant changes” in the wake of a disturbing experience reported in the hospital’s emergency room Monday night. A Facebook post and viral video posted by David French of Paris on the...
WSAZ
Man arrested after armed robbery
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday night, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft auto, and theft. Officers responded to a call at a...
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive arrested in Ballard County after anonymous tip
A man wanted in several counties was arrested Friday thanks to an anonymous tip. Ballard County deputies were told that 42-year-old Wayne Daugherty of Gulfport, MS was staying at a location on Mayfield Road in Ballard County. Ballard deputies contacted the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office and advised them of the...
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
KFVS12
Murray man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop for DUI
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested the man after he failed the sobriety tests and was found with methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On February 4, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle on South 12th Street in Murray Ky., traveling in a manner that indicated the driver was possibly intoxicated.
KFVS12
New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new adult high school recently opened its doors. The MERS Goodwill Excel Center is the sixth adult high school in Missouri. The facility will allow adults to not only get their high school diploma, but they also offer free programs; day and evening classes and a free, on-site daycare.
