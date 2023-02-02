ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kslnewsradio.com

Backcountry skier dead after fatal fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah — A backcountry skier is dead after “tumbling a significant distance,” according to the Unified Police Department. Ken Hansen with UPD says the incident occurred near Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. After falling a “significant distance,” Hansen says,...
SANDY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

AirMed responds to tubing accident in Peter Sinks, Logan

LOGAN, Utah — Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, February 4, a 34-year-old female sustained critical injuries after being struck by a snowmobile. The accident occurred about 100 to 150 yards west of the Peter Sinks parking lot in Logan Canyon. According to a release from Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Relief from inversion and poor air quality may be in Utah’s near future

SALT LAKE CITY — Currently, the Beehive State is in the middle of some thick inversion and poor air quality. Relief may be on the way, though, according to David Church with the National Weather Service. According to Church, Utah’s air quality has steadily gotten worse throughout the week....
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Three sticks of dynamite removed from Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) safely removed three sticks of dynamite from a house earlier this week. On Wednesday, police were notified that a man had found three sticks of dynamite while cleaning out his attic. Police responded to the residence in the area of 200 S. Iowa Street just before 10 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Boeing lands $1.6B missile guidance contract for work to be done in Ogden

OGDEN — Northern Utah continues to bolster its reputation as an aerospace and defense hotbed, this time through Boeing being selected by the U.S. Air Force as the prime contractor for the nation's intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystems support. The 16-year contract is worth up to $1.6 billion and...
OGDEN, UT

