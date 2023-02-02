Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Backcountry skier dead after fatal fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah — A backcountry skier is dead after “tumbling a significant distance,” according to the Unified Police Department. Ken Hansen with UPD says the incident occurred near Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. After falling a “significant distance,” Hansen says,...
KUTV
WATCH: Souths Salt Lake fire crews tackle aggressive semi-truck fire
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Crews responded to a semi-truck that caught fire on a highway through South Salt Lake Friday morning. Members of the South Salt Lake Fire Department reported that multiple engines were dispatched to the scene Feb. 3. Fire personnel reportedly sprung into action quickly and...
Man dies in backcountry skiing accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A skier fell to his death Saturday while skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon, according to Unified Police.
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
Snowmobile strikes woman in Logan Canyon
Search and Rescue have located and stabilized the woman struck by a snowmobile near Peter Sinks in Logan Canyon.
kslnewsradio.com
AirMed responds to tubing accident in Peter Sinks, Logan
LOGAN, Utah — Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, February 4, a 34-year-old female sustained critical injuries after being struck by a snowmobile. The accident occurred about 100 to 150 yards west of the Peter Sinks parking lot in Logan Canyon. According to a release from Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a...
ksl.com
How a 5-year-old Interior order is changing Utah, Western big game wildlife policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Zinke, then secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, traveled to Salt Lake City in 2018, where he signed a secretarial order aimed at improving the conservation and coordination of big game migration and winter range corridors in Utah and 11 other states in the West.
'The Sinks': Site of record-breaking cold temperatures in Logan Canyon
Two sinkholes in Logan Canyon are a unique natural wonder and a reminder of the power and beauty of nature.
Experts releasing trapped beavers to improve the food chain and save Utah homes from wildfires
Cache County got its name because trappers used to use the area as a safe place to hide their pelts and hides.
kslnewsradio.com
Relief from inversion and poor air quality may be in Utah’s near future
SALT LAKE CITY — Currently, the Beehive State is in the middle of some thick inversion and poor air quality. Relief may be on the way, though, according to David Church with the National Weather Service. According to Church, Utah’s air quality has steadily gotten worse throughout the week....
kslnewsradio.com
Three sticks of dynamite removed from Salt Lake City home
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) safely removed three sticks of dynamite from a house earlier this week. On Wednesday, police were notified that a man had found three sticks of dynamite while cleaning out his attic. Police responded to the residence in the area of 200 S. Iowa Street just before 10 p.m.
ksl.com
Boeing lands $1.6B missile guidance contract for work to be done in Ogden
OGDEN — Northern Utah continues to bolster its reputation as an aerospace and defense hotbed, this time through Boeing being selected by the U.S. Air Force as the prime contractor for the nation's intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystems support. The 16-year contract is worth up to $1.6 billion and...
Drunk, wrong-way driver crashes in front of officer on Redwood Rd.
A drunk, wrong-way driver allegedly crashed in front of a Salt Lake City Police officer in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5.
Single vehicle rollover I-80 Westbound
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2:55 p.m., PCFD Engine 33, Medic Engine 35, Ambulance 36, Ambulance 36, and Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle rollover on I-80 […]
Man killed by car in Salt Lake City was a veteran, beloved Rose Park neighbor
Alan Dice was an Air Force and Utah Army National Guard veteran who lived in Rose Park for 23 years.
Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by snowmobile while tubing
A woman was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital after she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon Saturday afternoon.
KSLTV
Steal. Sell. Repeat. Wave of construction thefts leaves Utah buyers stuck paying the price
SALT LAKE CITY – They thought it was a steal. Turns out, several families got scammed. While Derek Clark Johanson now faces multiple felony charges for selling stolen construction equipment to unwitting Utahns, his alleged victims argue he’s been given too many chances by the judicial system. Stay-at-home-mom...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from West Valley City basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit for potential new criminal charges.
KUTV
Large herd of elk, barely visible in darkness, cause crash on I-80
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of elk were barely visible in the twilight Friday morning as they grazed alongside the highway near the mouth of Parleys Canyon, standing in the the middle of an onramp before trotting across I-80 with vehicles barreling toward them at freeway speeds. Multiple...
Poor air quality Saturday, storm Sunday
Happy weekend, Utah! We've been battling bad air for the last several days, and our inversion doesn't budge for the first part of our weekend.
