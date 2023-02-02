NAPERVILLE, Ill. - The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) made public its 2023 Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Preseason Poll on Tuesday morning, and the Carthage Firebirds were chosen to finish second. The only team picked to finish higher than the Firebirds were the reigning conference champion UChicago Maroons, who earned five more points in the poll than Carthage.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO