Women's Lacrosse Highly Regarded in CCIW Preseason Poll
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) made public its 2023 Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Preseason Poll on Tuesday morning, and the Carthage Firebirds were chosen to finish second. The only team picked to finish higher than the Firebirds were the reigning conference champion UChicago Maroons, who earned five more points in the poll than Carthage.
Bulthuis Wins CCIW Defensive Player of the Week Honors
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) has announced Carthage College men's volleyball student-athlete Zach Bulthuis has been named CCIW Defensive Player of the Week. Bulthuis, a senior from Tinley Park, Ill., had nine total blocks during the Firebirds' two games last week. Bulthuis currently...
Women’s Wrestling Concludes Sunday Action at Bearcat Open
LEBANON, Ill. — The Carthage College women's wrestling team took part in the Bearcat Open on Sunday hosted by McKendree University. Champ. Round 1 - Bentley Hills (Carthage College) won by fall over Amber Turner (North Central College) (Fall 2:35) Quarterfinal - Rianne Murphy (Unattached) won by tech fall...
Submit an application for a Student Research Grant or Student Academic Travel Awards
Students are invited to apply for Student Research Grant or Student Academic Travel Awards funding through the Research, Scholarship, and Creativity Committee (RSCC). The purpose of these grants is to allow Carthage students to conduct and present research relevant to their specific fields, with the guidance of a faculty research advisor.
Blood Drive March 1: Sign up to donate or volunteer Thursday
The Center for Faith and Spirituality (CFS) is partnering with the American Red Cross for a spring Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the Todd Wehr Center. Look for our table at the Winter Involvement Fair Thursday, Feb. 9. CFS service team leaders will...
