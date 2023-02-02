Tyson Foods (NASDAQ: TSN) Q1 report has put the fear of shrinking margins into the Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) market but the takeaway is clear. The issues impacting Tyson Foods are unique to the company and centered in the beef, pork and chicken markets so fear of contagion is limited. The worst the market may expect is that Hormel (NYSE: HRL), which is another very large meat producer, may experience some of the same headwinds but others won't.

