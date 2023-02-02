ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

abc17news.com

Recreational marijuana sales in Columbia put on pause; awaiting City Council approval

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia residents over 21 could legally buy recreational marijuana as soon as Tuesday if city regulations are approved at Monday's council meeting. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an emergency rule Friday, giving Missouri dispensaries the green light to legally sell marijuana with a state-wide license.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Today is the deadline for marijuana dispensaries to receive approval to sell recreational cannabis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some marijuana dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana this past weekend. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began approving or denying requests on Friday, Feb. 3, to ensure that all systems and processes were ready to go ahead of today’s deadline. The department has 60 days to approve or deny requests […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) discusses dead wildlife legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says there’s a “food fight” between the Missouri Department of Conservation and the state Department of Transportation (MODOT) over which agency should pay to remove dead deer and large dead animals from roads. Haden has filed legislation that requires MoDOT to remove and bury dead wildlife on a road, highway or shoulder that is large enough to impede traffic. The Missouri House Transportation Accountability Committee has heard testimony on Haden’s bill. House Bill 404 would require MoDOT to remove the dead deer, with Conservation paying those expenses. Conservation would also be required to bury the dead deer on Conservation land that’s three feet deep. Representative Haden tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this is an issue in both urban and rural Missouri:
MISSOURI STATE
tourcounsel.com

Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri

Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Civil rights groups seek halt to Missouri execution

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The president of the national NAACP is urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Separately, nearly three dozen civil rights and religious groups are asking St. Louis County’s prosecutor to reconsider his decision not to ask a judge for a new hearing on Taylor’s claim that he was in California when the killings occurred in 2004. Authorities say the victims died up to three weeks before they were found, when Taylor was still in the St. Louis area.
MISSOURI STATE
Startland News

MO cannabis, MO workers: Businesses staff up as Show-Me marijuana market glows cherry

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Missouri Business Alert, a member of the KC Media Collective, which also includes Startland News, KCUR 89.3, American Public Square, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, and The Kansas City Beacon. Click here to read the original story. COLUMBIA, Missouri — Marijuana employers across the state are hiring a flood of new The post MO cannabis, MO workers: Businesses staff up as Show-Me marijuana market glows cherry appeared first on Startland News.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

