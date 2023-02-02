Read full article on original website
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Preview of Gov. Lee’s State of the State address. Preview of Gov. Lee's State of the State...
lite987whop.com
Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
TBI cancels Silver Alert for missing Clarksville man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old from Clarksville.
Mother urges police to retest evidence in unsolved Nashville double murder
Nearly five years after charges were dropped against the only known suspect in the murders of two teenage tanning salon employees, the case remains one of Nashville's most notorious unsolved crimes.
Black Nashville Assembly calls for an end to police violence
It's been just over a week since graphic video was released showing the moments leading up to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
whopam.com
Three injured in I-24 crash
Three people were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other motor vehicles Monday morning on I-24 near Oak Grove in Christian County. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says all three patients were from one of the passenger vehicles. Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says it happened...
Separate Hopkinsville crashes send two men to Nashville hospital
Two men were reportedly brought to the same Middle Tennessee hospital after being severely injured in two separate crashes in Kentucky on Saturday.
WSMV
Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
whopam.com
Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse
According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
clarksvilletoday.com
MoCo Sherriff makes 5.6 gram weed bust at Papa Rock — Cristianna Bagwell arrested
Deputy Wyatt Orr rushed to the Woodlawn Papa Rock just after 8 p.m. Monday after dispatch allegedly received a call from a ‘concerned citizen’ that three individuals were in a black Dodge sedan smoking marijuana by the yellow dumpster. He made contact with the owner, 27-year-old Cristianna ‘Kristi’ Bagwell, who admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle. When the deputy advised her he was about to search her car, she refused and attempted to leave the scene. Deputy Wyatt Orr recovered a whopping 5.6 grams of personal use marijuana and transported Bagwell to jail.
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
actionnews5.com
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
12-Year-Old Arrested For Fake Active Shooter Call At Nashville School
Metro police confirmed they took the 7th grade student into custody.
Man charged with attacking, shooting woman in Green Hills neighborhood
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week.
After enslavement: Christian County stories of survival
This is the first installment in a four-part Hoptown Chronicle series for Black History Month. A few years ago, a research nugget in Jack Glazier’s book on race relations in Christian County — “Been Coming Through Some Hard Times” — introduced me to a series written by Charles Meacham and published in the Kentucky New Era. Meacham, a former Hopkinsville mayor and newspaper publisher, titled the series “Slavery Survivors,” and he sought to tell the stories of people living in Christian County who had been enslaved. It had been 70 years since the end of the Civil War. Meacham found and told the stories of 25 people.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 74-year-old Clarksville man found safe
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Donald Lockhart. He was last seen Friday evening at his home in the Timber Court Drive area, and it’s believed he left on foot. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
clarksvilletoday.com
Dillon Duke caught on video burglarizing neighbor’s home
18-year-old Dillon Robert Kane Duke was identified by “several family members” as being the person who broke into a home less than a block away from his own on Jan 23. Joshua Williams and Franqui Nicolis provided police with a home security video that showed a young white male in a hoodie taking things from their home, and several of his family members quickly identified him, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.
wkdzradio.com
Second Juvenile Shows Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wound
A second juvenile that was shot in a shooting on Summit Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night has showed up at the hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they learned of the shooting when a 14-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Saturday night. A...
‘Targeted’ shooting leaves 1 injured in Clarksville
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Clarksville.
