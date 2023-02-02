Journalist recalls time Bublik told Vukov to stop putting pressure on Rybakina at Eastbourne: "She was really getting a bit annoyed and flustered"

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Former tennis player Ipek Sonoglu calls on Venus and Serena Williams, Murray, Azarenka to help amid earthquake disaster in Turkey
A devastating earthquake happened in Turkey in the early hours of Tuesday morning and former Turkish player Ipek Sonoglu called on her former colleagues to help. Several powerful earthquakes hit Turkey in hours, leaving mass destruction and many casualties. The catastrophe prompted many countries to immediately issue assistance to the affected area in an effort to solve as many lives as possible and help the severely undermanned local responders.
tennisuptodate.com
Sponsorship grows for Rybakina after Australian Open run, sees 'growing interest' in tennis
Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina thanked fans and sponsors for their support after a successful run at the Australian Open as she sees more interest in her. Rybakina comes from humble beginnings and she's rather grateful for the support and attention she's getting lately after working her way to the top of tennis. The Russian-born Kazakh player expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post ahead of the WTA event in Emirates. Rybakina wrote:
tennisuptodate.com
Former Olympic champion Monica Puig urges Raducanu to focus less on social media: "She still needs time to develop and time to find out who she is"
Former Olympic champion Monica Puig urges Raducanu to focus less on social media and things outside of tennis if she hopes to continue her tennis career. Raducanu was accused many times of putting tennis second after rising to stardom following her surprising US Open win. The British player didn't have a very good year in 2022 suffering from many injuries. Media quickly attributed that to a lack of practice time and when she injured herself in Auckland, the same headlines returned.
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs believes Serena Williams would've won Wimbledon in 2017 if not pregnant: "She was so dominant"
Serena Williams was favored to win the 2017 Wimbledon and Stubbs is certain that she would have done it if she didn't get pregnant a couple of months earlier. Williams was absolutely on fire in 2017 when she got pregnant. The American legend just won her 23rd grand slam trophy in Melbourne by beating sister Venus Williams and she was favored to win at least one. That one would have tied her with Margaret Court, something that she never achieved as she retired at 23.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios responds to Tsitsipas comments about friendship: "This the match he hit someone in the crowd and got taught a lesson"
Nick Kyrgios has not responded well to comments made by Stefanos Tsitsipas about the breakdown of their friendship saying that the Aussie was 'playing the clown' and he didn't do anything. Kyrgios cited their Wimbledon match where Tsitsipas hit someone in the crowd with a ball and hit one out...
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
tennisuptodate.com
Corretja on why Djokovic, Nadal aren't best friends: "They are different habits, you have different schedules, another way of being"
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have a friendship which isn't the case for Djokovic and Nadal and the reason is just them being different people according to Corretja. There is no dislike between the two legendary players as they are on very good terms. However, they also aren't what many would describe as friends and certainly not as close as Federer and Nadal are despite being closer in age. Speaking to Spanish radio, Corretja explained what their relationship is like:
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas on breakdown of friendship with Kyrgios: "I didn't do anything, I was only trying to compete while he was playing the clown"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios used to get along well but their Wimbledon match last year saw them clash on the court and it's been cold ever since. Tsitsipas and Kyrgios used to be on good terms a few years ago and while Kyrgios would claim they're still good, it's not been the same between them. From playing doubles enthusiastically a few years to barely speaking during their doubles match at the exhibitions event in the Gulf earlier this year.
tennisuptodate.com
Retirement' not on the mind of Rafael Nadal according to uncle Toni Nadal: "He needs to rest and recover for three or four more weeks"
Rafael Nadal won't be retiring from the sport of tennis as he plans to keep on going with his uncle Toni confirming he'll be back in three or four weeks. Nadal injured himself in the second round of the Australian Open failing to defend his trophy from the previous year. Injuries have been more and more common for Nadal recently as age works against him most of the time. It's something Toni Nadal has been aware for a while but he won't be retiring from the sport any time soon.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks shares trait with Venus, Serena Williams and Andy Roddick; all were trained by coaching legend Rick Macci
Rising American sensation Alycia Parks shares one thing in common with Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Andy Roddick and it is that they were all once coached by the legendary Rick Macci. The Williams sisters and Roddick have been consistent throughout their careers, etching history in American tennis over and...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open opponent believes injury was 'far-fetched': "A lot of combative athletes can't continue with the same thing"
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open run finished with a trophy and many have called out his injury as he really didn't seem too bothered by it for most of it. Many experts who watched Djokovic play many times noted that he truly did look injured because he didn't move as well as he generally does. Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia confirmed a 3 cm tear in his hamstring although Djokovic never publicized his injury despite promising to do so.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
tennisuptodate.com
"There are moments where I look at Rafa and I can see that he's crying": Uncle Toni reveals he can still see nerves in Rafael Nadal
Toni Nadal knows Rafael Nadal really well and he's seen him deal with all sorts of situations on the court over the years including crying. Nadal is a true fighter who rarely gives up on a point, game, or match. The Spaniard has pulled out some incredible wins in spite of anything that might bother him and that includes injuries. His heroics at Roland Garros last year are well-documented. Toni Nadal watched him play in pain many times and he spoke about that in Break Point:
Influencer Dylan Mulvaney shows her face after getting facial feminisation surgery
One of TikTok's biggest stars Dylan Mulvaney has finally unveiled the results of her facial feminisation surgery. The influencer, 26, rose to fame on the platform with her 'Days of Girlhood' series, which detailed her transition into living life as a transgender woman. And now she's had gender-affirming surgery. At...
tennisuptodate.com
“So has anyone shot it down from their backyard yet”: Roddick, Navratilova and Sandgren react to alleged Chinese spy balloon
Former world No. 1 Martina Navratilova and Andy Roddick, and fellow American Tennys Sandgren weighed in on the alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States. Global repercussion has had the recent information about a Chinese spy balloon that entered the airspace of the North American country and was shot down. Some people linked to the world of tennis have reacted on their social networks about the event that has generated international tension.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem not set to bring in outside voices during comeback despite Davis Cup disappointment: "It depends only on me"
Dominic Thiem saw his return to the court for this year end in defeat to Borna Gojo in the Davis Cup as Austria fell to Croatia and the lack of match practice told. When asked if he would bring in outside voices and more people to help in his comeback, he said it is up to him and not other people to decide on his future.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks dons 'Queen' necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line during maiden WTA trophy ceremony
Rising American star Alycia Parks wore the famous "QUEEN" necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line while lifting her maiden WTA title. The 22-year-old won the Lyon Open by beating top seed and home favorite Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the final. Parks produced a fine service performance throughout the match, serving 15 aces and winning 39 out of 46 points on her first serve.
tennisuptodate.com
"Grand Slam titles should be the defining criteria": Thiem rules out Federer from GOAT debate
Dominic Thiem is of the opinion that grand slam trophies should be the defining criteria for deciding which player is or should be the greatest of all time. In that regard, the race is currently tied between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Thanks to his heroics in Melbourne, Djokovic equalled Nadal at 22 right now with the race making the upcoming Roland Garros even more exciting. Thiem played in grand slam finals against both players and he knows how hard it is to get one having lost multiple before winning the US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas cites Djokovic as his 'role model': "I take Djokovic as an example"
Stefanos Tsitsipas cited Novak Djokovic as his role model because, in his mind, the Serbian was the one to reach the highest level of tennis on the Tour which is what he aspires to do. Tsitsipas suffered yet another brutal loss just over a week ago when Djokovic beat him...
Comments / 0