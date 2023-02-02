ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

City, developer update timeline for much-delayed Staten Island high-rise

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the better part of a decade, North Shore residents have anticipated a revitalization. Promised a pier renovation, an ample supply of affordable housing and plenty of mixed-use retail space, those living near the St. George waterfront have watched and waited as construction fences were installed, concrete was poured and the steel erected -- only to endure a years-long lull.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
therealdeal.com

Pearlmark’s Tower 56 starts forced selling for Manhattan offices

The other shoe is about to drop for New York’s nervous office owners. With the mortgage due on its Tower 56 building in the Plaza District, Pearlmark Real Estate is negotiating a deal to sell the property at a price that will just about cover its debt, sources told The Real Deal. The Blackstone Group holds the mortgage on the 1980s-era tower and has been working with Pearlmark to allow for an orderly sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate

Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Green Way Markets is now open in Brooklyn, New York

Retailer-owned grocery co-op Allegiance Retail Services now includes five Green Way Markets in the New York tri-state area, according to the supermarket banner's website. The latest Green Way Market store, which opened last month, is located at 825 Dekalb Avenue in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The 8,000-square-foot store features the banner’s signature “a better shopping experience,” with a focus on fresh, natural, organic and gluten-free items as well as grocery essentials.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bridge, tunnel & rail advisories issued for New York City

NEW YORK -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have released a number of bridge, tunnel and rail advisories for the weekend and next week.Drivers and riders are urged to plan ahead and consider allowing for extra travel time.LANE CLOSURESGeorge Washington BridgeFrom 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed.From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, all westbound lanes on the upper level to the northbound Palisades ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

New York Country Club in New Hempstead Sells For $35 Million

The nearly 150 acres owned by the New York Country Club at 103 Brick Church Road in New Hempstead was sold to Harvey Klein of King Ventures. The buyer is an advertising specialty company located at 12 College Road in Monsey. Built in 1996, the golf course has been used...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
The Staten Island Advance

These are the top 10 snowiest winters in New York City history. How many did you experience?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has experienced ruthless winters that smothered streets in heavy snowfall. The top 10 snowiest winters in the city’s recorded history, which dates back to 1869, have seen totals surpass four feet and reach heights surpassing six feet — a colossal gulf from non-existent accumulation observed through the end of this January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

