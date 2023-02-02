Read full article on original website
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
City, developer update timeline for much-delayed Staten Island high-rise
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the better part of a decade, North Shore residents have anticipated a revitalization. Promised a pier renovation, an ample supply of affordable housing and plenty of mixed-use retail space, those living near the St. George waterfront have watched and waited as construction fences were installed, concrete was poured and the steel erected -- only to endure a years-long lull.
Pearlmark’s Tower 56 starts forced selling for Manhattan offices
The other shoe is about to drop for New York’s nervous office owners. With the mortgage due on its Tower 56 building in the Plaza District, Pearlmark Real Estate is negotiating a deal to sell the property at a price that will just about cover its debt, sources told The Real Deal. The Blackstone Group holds the mortgage on the 1980s-era tower and has been working with Pearlmark to allow for an orderly sale.
The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate
Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
Latest Manhattan Casino Bid Includes Giant Ferris Wheel Near UN Headquarters
Manhattan Casino Bid Includes Giant Ferris Wheel Near UN Headquarters. An empty site near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown is the latest possible location for a casino. The owner of land that covers three blocks on the waterfront, will partner with Mohegan, the casino and resort operator, to compete...
Why we moved to NYC from New Jersey: We wanted to sell our NJ house at the peak and be close to parks, ballet, and theater
Twins Julie and Anne, former VPs at JP Morgan, sold the longtime home they co-owned in Spring Lake, New Jersey, and bought a co-op on the Upper West Side, where they love walking in local parks and enjoy going to ballet, theater, and opera performances. Here’s their story. We...
These walking tours show the 'forbidden' parts of NYC you won’t find in a guidebook
On a typical tour of Manhattan, the big tourist attractions—Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park—get all the attention. But on these new walking tours by a local author, you’ll see fascinating historical sites that you won’t find in a typical guidebook. K. Krombie’s Purefinder...
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
The Paris Cafe brings French cuisine to NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gooey macaroni and cheese and a double smashburger are popular brunch options at The Paris Cafe in the Seaport District. Watch PIX11’s Kirstin Cole’s full report in the video player.
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, but love isn’t in the hearts of some real estate players. Instead of love letters or flowers, it was pink slips and legal documents making their rounds. Facing the impact of remote work and rising interest rates (of which there was another one...
Green Way Markets is now open in Brooklyn, New York
Retailer-owned grocery co-op Allegiance Retail Services now includes five Green Way Markets in the New York tri-state area, according to the supermarket banner's website. The latest Green Way Market store, which opened last month, is located at 825 Dekalb Avenue in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The 8,000-square-foot store features the banner’s signature “a better shopping experience,” with a focus on fresh, natural, organic and gluten-free items as well as grocery essentials.
Bridge, tunnel & rail advisories issued for New York City
NEW YORK -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have released a number of bridge, tunnel and rail advisories for the weekend and next week.Drivers and riders are urged to plan ahead and consider allowing for extra travel time.LANE CLOSURESGeorge Washington BridgeFrom 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed.From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, all westbound lanes on the upper level to the northbound Palisades ...
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
New York Country Club in New Hempstead Sells For $35 Million
The nearly 150 acres owned by the New York Country Club at 103 Brick Church Road in New Hempstead was sold to Harvey Klein of King Ventures. The buyer is an advertising specialty company located at 12 College Road in Monsey. Built in 1996, the golf course has been used...
The Top 15 Most Affordable U.S. Cities for People Who Want to Live Alone
There aren't many big cities where rent is cheap, even for a studio apartment. But if you're single and don't like roommates, online brokerage RentHop found the 15 U.S. cities where rent is most affordable. Out of 50 of the most populous cities, the following were ranked highest for affordability,...
These are the top 10 snowiest winters in New York City history. How many did you experience?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has experienced ruthless winters that smothered streets in heavy snowfall. The top 10 snowiest winters in the city’s recorded history, which dates back to 1869, have seen totals surpass four feet and reach heights surpassing six feet — a colossal gulf from non-existent accumulation observed through the end of this January.
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
