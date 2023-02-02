Read full article on original website
WTHI
Vigo County commissioners will hold a public input session
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners are inviting the public to share their opinions. County commissioners are holding a public input session on Monday, February 6, 2023. The meeting will start at 5:00 and last until 6:30 PM. Community members can voice their opinions on what they'd...
WTHI
Local organizations are hosting a workshop for special needs caregivers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations are planning to host a workshop for special needs caregivers!. The non-profit Leadership Minor and Westpoint Financial Group are partnering together to host the workshop. It is titled How Caregivers Can Secure the Future of Their Dependents with Special Needs. This event...
bsquarebulletin.com
Referred to committee: Should city council remove member of Bloomington’s traffic commission for “posting obscene and inappropriate statements…”?
The question of removing Greg Alexander from Bloomington’s traffic commission won’t get a vote by the city council until March 1 at the earliest. At this past Wednesday’s city council meeting, the matter was referred to a special committee that already existed, after it was appointed by council president Sue Sgambelluri at the first meeting of the year.
casscountyonline.com
Indiana governor announces appointments to various state boards and commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
Gunman dead, two officers wounded in Lawrence County shooting
LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – At 3:15 a.m., a Mitchell Police officer rolled into a convenience store/gas station on State Road 37 to back up a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy on a traffic stop. During that encounter, officers called for a Mitchell Police K-9 that eventually hit on narcotics in the car and that’s when police said […]
Multiple crews respond to a fire in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A West Terre Haute home sustained significant property loss after a fire Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to 2347 North Orchard Place for calls of a structure fire shorty after 8 p.m. Sugar Creek Fire Chief Sam McClain confirmed that the structure was empty and there were no injuries. […]
Vigo County Officials consider removing historic dam
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Adam Grossman has known for years the county would have to do something about the Markle Mill dam. The dam was built over 200 years ago, and as it has deteriorated, Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, said it presents a serious safety concern. “We’ve always […]
WTHI
Scam Alert: fake job applications
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's another scam to look out for. Be careful of fake applications when applying for a job online. Scammers are posting fake job opportunities for people to apply for. It's a way for them to get access to your personal information. Things like social security numbers and banking information are at risk.
Two homes destroyed in early morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two Terre Haute homes are total losses after an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Eagle Street at 5:30 a.m. to calls of structure fire. Homes located at 1317 and 1321 Eagle Street were damaged and ruled to be total losses. Fire Chief Bill Berry […]
Two officers shot in Lawrence County after suspect runs from traffic stop
LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. A Lawrence County deputy made a traffic stop and pulled a suspect’s vehicle into the gas station off of State Road 37 in Mitchell. ISP said a second Lawrence […]
Terre Haute homeowners express concern about proposed ordinance
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Homeowners in Terre Haute could be impacted by an proposed ordinance. It could change what is allowed in family residential zones. In a packed City Council chambers, a number of residents expressed worry that the proposal would hurt access to sober living facilities. They want the council to study the issue […]
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
WTHI
Morning fire destroys two vacant houses in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two houses in Terre Haute were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. That's just north of Wabash Avenue. Crews on the scene say the fire started in one house. The fire then...
WTHI
Local church provided free clothing for the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a clothing event for families in the Wabash Valley. Northside Community Church opened up its Clothing Closet for Big Community Day. The church does this twice a year. All the clothing is donated by community and church members. They open up...
Two arrested for burglary, catalytic converter theft in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested after police say they were caught stealing from a business, including a catalytic converter. According to the Terre Haute Police, 26-year-old Ethan Delaney and 22-year-old Christopher Miller, both of Terre Haute, were arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2. Police said the incident began when […]
WTHI
Terre Haute city ordinance sparks some conversation in a neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential Terre Haute ordinance is causing some heated discussion. It would allow a group of over five unrelated people to live together. It’s proposal has become an issue with some residents. Residents of Collett Park are unsure about the ordinance. In the past...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
Fox 59
Two officers shot in Lawrence County
Two officers have been shot in Lawrence County. Details are limited, but around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police confirmed the officers were shot in Mitchell, Indiana. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Two officers shot in Lawrence County. Two officers have been shot in Lawrence County. Details are limited, but around 6:30 a.m. Sunday,...
