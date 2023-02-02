ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacred Heart, MN

FARMERS HELP FIGHT SACRED HEART FIRE

The Sacred Heart Fire Department was called to a fire Monday afternoon around 3:42 about four miles northwest of Sacred Heart. Fire crews arrived and because of the amount of snow in the farm yard, they were initially able to only bring a limited amount of equipment on the yard and had to enlist the help of neighboring farmers to move snow in the driveway and yard to get more trucks and water tankers on the yard. Fire officials estimate between 30 and 40,000 gallons of water were needed to put the fire out. The home is a total loss but no injuries were reported. Some of the firefighting equipment was damaged in the cold. The Sacred Heart, Granite Falls and Maynard fire departments, Sacred Heart MRU, Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal’s office all assisted at the scene. A cause remains under investigation.
BROWN COUNTY HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE

The New Ulm Fire Department was called out shortly after 8 this (Thursday) morning to the report of a house fire on 185th Avenue near New Ulm. When firefighters arrived, the house was full involved and is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were on the scene for about 4 ½ hours. New Ulm was assisted by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. A cause is under investigation and more details will be released.
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 9 – 15, 2023

Sherri Lynn Franks, Blue Earth: misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, fees and fines $285. Omar Ahmad Khamis Abdallah, Blaine: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 70/60, fees and fines $125. Julie Dawn Becker, Lincoln, Nebraska: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 71/60, fees and fines $135.
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Beverly Jean (Madory) Simonsen

Beverly Jean (Madory) Simonsen, age 86, of Sleepy Eye, died on January 31, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society-Sioux Falls Village Nursing Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel with Parish Prayers at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church in the North Entrance.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
Jerome Benedict Schoen

Jerome Benedict Schoen, age 62 of Redwood Falls formerly of Morton, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust

Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake

LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
