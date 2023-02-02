Read full article on original website
knuj.net
FARMERS HELP FIGHT SACRED HEART FIRE
The Sacred Heart Fire Department was called to a fire Monday afternoon around 3:42 about four miles northwest of Sacred Heart. Fire crews arrived and because of the amount of snow in the farm yard, they were initially able to only bring a limited amount of equipment on the yard and had to enlist the help of neighboring farmers to move snow in the driveway and yard to get more trucks and water tankers on the yard. Fire officials estimate between 30 and 40,000 gallons of water were needed to put the fire out. The home is a total loss but no injuries were reported. Some of the firefighting equipment was damaged in the cold. The Sacred Heart, Granite Falls and Maynard fire departments, Sacred Heart MRU, Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal’s office all assisted at the scene. A cause remains under investigation.
KEYC
knuj.net
BROWN COUNTY HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out shortly after 8 this (Thursday) morning to the report of a house fire on 185th Avenue near New Ulm. When firefighters arrived, the house was full involved and is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were on the scene for about 4 ½ hours. New Ulm was assisted by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. A cause is under investigation and more details will be released.
myklgr.com
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
myklgr.com
Clara City residents arrested during Kandiyohi County search for stolen property
Two Clara City residents were arrested during a search for stolen property in Kandiyohi County on Thursday. On Feb. 2, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Central SWAT Team, performed a search warrant for stolen property in the 600 block of 1st Street NE in Clara City.
myklgr.com
Pennock man identified as victim of Kandiyohi County fatal snowmobile crash
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in the snowmobile crash on Wednesday as Ronald Dilley, age 67, of Pennock. Dilley was pronounced deceased at the scene. On Feb. 1, at about 2:43 p.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a...
kfgo.com
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 9 – 15, 2023
Sherri Lynn Franks, Blue Earth: misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, fees and fines $285. Omar Ahmad Khamis Abdallah, Blaine: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 70/60, fees and fines $125. Julie Dawn Becker, Lincoln, Nebraska: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 71/60, fees and fines $135.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
myklgr.com
Beverly Jean (Madory) Simonsen
Beverly Jean (Madory) Simonsen, age 86, of Sleepy Eye, died on January 31, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society-Sioux Falls Village Nursing Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel with Parish Prayers at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church in the North Entrance.
myklgr.com
Agenda for the Feb. 7 Renville County Board meeting
Virtual Board Meeting Instructions for those attending remotely:. Purchase Order 7274 – One Office Solutions – Deputy Room Remodel.
myklgr.com
Jerome Benedict Schoen
Jerome Benedict Schoen, age 62 of Redwood Falls formerly of Morton, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
myklgr.com
Six arrested, half-pound of meth seized in Kandiyohi and Sterns County drug raids
Six people were arrested and half-a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday in an ongoing drug investigation in Kandiyohi and Sterns Counties. On Jan. 30, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. These search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area.
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake
LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
willmarradio.com
