NHL
Sergei Ovechkin poses with big-name fans during All Star weekend
Son of Alex Ovechkin was the most popular guy in Fort Lauderdale. It's never too early to start taking photos with fans. Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, took some time Friday to grab a photo with two of his fans -- his dad, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid -- during the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend.
NHL announces host for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
For the ninth time in their storied history, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be hosting an NHL All-Star Game. On Saturday, the NHL announced that Toronto will host the 2024 All-Star Game. It is the first time Toronto will host the game since 2000. The announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman prior to today's 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Florida.
NHL
Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game
Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
NHL
Horvat agrees to 8-year contract with Islanders
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Bo Horvat agreed to an eight-year contract with the New York Islanders on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed. "A lot of it had to do with culture, organization," Horvat said. "I think they can win right now. They have a great core group of guys here that know what it takes to win, and I can't wait to be part of that here for eight more years."
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
NHL
Marner wins post-All-Star Game challenge, drops seven gators in interview
Maple Leafs forward has a little fun after helping Atlantic Division team to win. Mitchell Marner rose to the challenge at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and after it. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward not only helped the Atlantic Division All-Stars to a win, he definitively won a social media challenge posed to him after the game.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL
Dahlin on All-Star Weekend: 'It's important that Buffalo is represented'
SUNRISE, Fla. - Rasmus Dahlin wanted to leave one last mark on All-Star Weekend as the final minute ticked off the clock in the Atlantic Division's victory. Dahlin was awarded a penalty shot with his team up 6-3 in the final against the Central Division. It was the perfect opportunity to put his skill on display - which he tried to do with a behind-the-legs attempt that just barely deflected off the blocker of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
NHL
Color of Hockey: Jaques has unfinished business at Ohio State
Record-setting defenseman playing 5th season, determined to help build program, grow game. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Black History Month, he profiles Ohio State University defenseman Sophie Jaques, who is among the leading goal-scorers in NCAA Division I women's hockey.
NHL
Predators Recall Novak, Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators Return from All-Star Break on Tuesday vs. Vegas. Nashville, Tenn. (February 5, 2023) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Tommy Novak and defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL). Novak, 25 (4/28/97), owns 11 points (4g-7a) in 19...
NHL
Olivier has proved to be a tough customer in first year with Blue Jackets
The big, rugged forward has become a trusted player for Brad Larsen. As Mathieu Olivier recently chatted with the media, his face bore the distinguishing features of his chosen profession. There was a mark at the bridge of his nose, where his visor has gouged a consistent gash. There were...
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
NHL
CHL notebook: Predators prospect L'Heureux thriving after hernia surgery
Forward has 36 points in 22 games, says he'll be '100 percent ready' for pro game next season. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend extra special for first-time participants
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game is over, but for the players who were there, the memories will last a lifetime. That may be especially true for the 14 players who experienced the NHL All-Star Weekend for the first time. "It's fun to meet all these people...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, McTavish combine offense with toughness
Kraken center, Ducks forward adept in other areas besides skill. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six rookies...
Sports Business Journal
Sellout crowd fuels NHL All-Star Weekend success
The NHL All-Star Game was played on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 19,250 at FLA Live Arena. Panthers LW Matthew Tkachuk, the All-Star Game MVP, scored four goals and had three assists in front of the home crowd. The All-Star festivities were a "boon to South Florida and to the Panthers." NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that the All-Star Game, skills competition and other activities during the week "brought more than 7,000 guests to South Florida with an estimated economic impact" of $25-30M. The success of All-Star Week has the NHL "looking at bringing more events to South Florida, including possibly an outdoor game." Before Saturday’s game, it had been 20 years since the Panthers last hosted an NHL All-Star Game, but team President Matthew Caldwell said that the team’s "improvement on the ice and ability to host marquee events like the NHL draft and the All-Star Game has helped put the Panthers on the map." Caldwell: “Folks are really starting to take us serious now, especially with the winning" (South Florida SUN-SENTINEL, 2/4).
NHL
Marino on Precipice of Return | FEATURE
The Devils enjoyed an eight-day hiatus in action thanks to the NHL All-Star break and the team's bye week. While most players on the team were getting away - going home or seeking out warmer weather destinations - defenseman John Marino spent his break in New Jersey. Marino used the...
NHL
Milano signs 3-year, $5.7 million contract with Capitals
Forward has 22 points this season, could have become unrestricted free agent. Sonny Milano signed a three-year, $5.7 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $1.9 million. The 26-year-old forward has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 40 games this season,...
NHL
Predators Sign Cole Smith to One-Year, $775,000 Contract
Nashville, Tenn. (February 6, 2023) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2023-24 season. Smith, 27 (10/28/95), has recorded 11 points (2g-9a) in 42 games for the Predators this season,...
NHL
After Signing Extension, Bo Horvat gets Down to Business with Islanders
The Islanders agreed to terms with Bo Horvat on an eight-year deal on Sunday. On Bo Horvat's first day at the New York Islanders facility, he decided to sign up for 2,922 more. Horvat inked an eight-year deal with his new team on Sunday, capping off a whirlwind week, which...
