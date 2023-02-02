You know that feeling you get when you hear the same jarring music over and over and over and over and you just want to drive your car into a bridge abutment? That’s the feeling I get when seeing or hearing from this woman. She is Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction and I’m Michael Douglas
She keeps saying "I will never stop fighting for you Arizona" ..... what does she even mean? Arizona didn't vote for her. She lost. She's not fighting for anyone buy HERSELF. She's a MAGAt who can't handle the fact that she LOST and is a LOSER. Drag it through the courts all she wants, the outcome won't change, and she'll still be a LOSER. She needs to get busy mucking out MTG's stall. 💩 is getting deep there too!
Please Kari, we really don't need you to fight for us! We are happy, just go out on your own and enjoy life and quit worrying about Arizona, Governor Hobbs has our back.
