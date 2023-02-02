You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. What do you think are the chances that the WM39 Main Event gets changed to a triple threat match between Roman, Sami and Cody. I get the feeling that after Elimination Chamber when most likely Roman Reigns will retain the title (maybe in some sort of Montreal Screwjob Style...) that fans are going to reject Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the main event and try to hijack the shows to get Sami Zayn in the main event like what they did with Daniel Bryan in 2014.

