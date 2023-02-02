Read full article on original website
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MADUSA AUTOBIOGRAPHY TO BE RELEASED NEXT MONTH, KENNY JAY REMEMBERED AND MORE
The Minnesota Star-Tribune featured a piece on former AWA star Kenny Jay, who passed away last week. In the article, Jay noted he was paid $6,000 for his boxer vs. wrestler bout against Muhammad Ali, claiming he didn't have a finish and Ali legit nailed him at the end of the second round. Thanks to Chris T.
Pro Wrestling Insider
Pro Wrestling Insider
ADAM COLE REMEMBERS JAY BRISCOE AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta Spills The Tea On The BCC | Hey! (EW), 2/5/23. Talk Is Jericho: Samoa Joe x Jay Briscoe & Wrestler’s Court. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE ON JERRY LAWLER
WMC-TV in Memphis is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke yesterday in Florida and underwent a subsequent surgery. Neither the Lawler family nor WWE have publicly confirmed. PWInsider.com sends our best wishes to Lawler and his family as he recovers. He is currently hospitalized and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEING THE ELITE - 'GOODBYE, SON' RECAP
Matt Jackson talks to the camera while everyone is shooting hoops during pretapes from last weeks Dynamite. He said they’re being too loud and we’re asked to knock it off but they’re still too loud. As he says this you can see Tony Schiavone comes out from behind a curtain and tell them to knock it off again.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW RELEASES OFFICIAL PREVIEW FOR REELZ DEBUT
MLW UNDERGROUND WRESTLING premieres tonight at 10pm only on REELZ | How to get REELZ. The doors to the Underground open as EJ Nduka collides with Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing World Heavyweight Championship bout! TONIGHT!. Two titans. Two champions. One goal: crush, batter and beat the other to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUPERSTAR GRAHAM HOSPITALIZED AGAIN, MOXLEY HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND, NEW SPRING SLAM IN POUGHKEEPSIE & MORE
Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Fame Superstar Graham was briefly released from the hospital to go to a rehabilitiation center but is again hospitalized again with heart issues. He has lost 50 lbs in the last three weeks, according to his official Facebook page. A GoFundMe to assist his family is now ongoing. Everyone at PWInsider.com wishes Graham, his wife Valerie and the entire family the best.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW WWE MAY DEAL WITH THE SAMI-CODY SITUATION, LOVING THE DEPTH THAT THEY GAVE BAYLEY, THE GREATNESS OF THE BLOODLINE STORYLINE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. What do you think are the chances that the WM39 Main Event gets changed to a triple threat match between Roman, Sami and Cody. I get the feeling that after Elimination Chamber when most likely Roman Reigns will retain the title (maybe in some sort of Montreal Screwjob Style...) that fans are going to reject Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the main event and try to hijack the shows to get Sami Zayn in the main event like what they did with Daniel Bryan in 2014.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW UNDERGROUND PREMIERES ON REEZ TONIGHT, COMPLETE PREVIEW
MLW Underground will officially premiere tonight on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match. *Bomaye Fight Club leader Alex Kane has an open challenge. *Real1, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Mance Warner to appear. *"The mysterious calling card attacks...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADING TO EL PASO THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BACKSTAGE NOTES FROM RAW (SPOILERS)
As we reported earlier in the PWInsider Elite section, the following are backstage at tonight's Raw:. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita (who was doing work related to A&E programming) Edge and Phoenix will be on Raw regularly leading into the Elimination Chamber, where they will face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MJF DEFENDS ZACHARY WENTZ
AEW Champion MJF posted the following on Twitter in defense of Zacharty Wentz, who was released from WWE NXT last year after his former wife Tweeted a photo of him wearing a Hitler mustache:. "Part 1. Everyone's afraid of talking honestly so I will. @ZacharyWentz isn't a antisemite. I lived...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IF CODY WINS THE TITLE, DO WRESTLING FANS EXPECT TOO MUCH AT TIMES, THANKS FOR THE KIND WORDS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I just signed up for your Elite service and love it. I used to subscribe to a competitor but I noticed things like stories they reported being wrong more and more. The final straw for me was the Shawn Michaels conference call. Mike Johnson was on the call while the lead reporters from the site I just canceled sent someone else, which I found disrespectful. I think Shawn Michaels deserves to hear from an outlet’s top reporters. Am I wrong?
Pro Wrestling Insider
BULLY RAY HEADING TO NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV THIS SATURDAY
The NWA has announced that Bully Ray will be ringside for the main event of this Saturday's 'Nuff Said PPV in Tampa, Florida, featuring Matt Cardona challenging NWA Champion Tyrus. The PPV, which will stream live on FITE.TV, will also feature:. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHYNA, OWEN HART REELZ DOCUMENTARY OVERNIGHT AUDIENCES
This past Sunday 2/5, REELZ aired several new pro wrestling documentaries. Chyna: Wrestling With Demons at 9 PM Eastern garnered 91,000 overnight viewers. Among those appearing in the Chyna documentary are Tammy Sytch, Diamond Dallas Page and Jade Cargill. Obviously Sytch's interview was recorded well before her current legal issues.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JERRY LAWLER HOSPITALIZED IN FLORIDA AFTER SERIOUS MEDICAL EPISODE
PWInsider.com is sad to report that WWE Hall of Famer and one of the all time greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Jerry Lawler suffered a medical episode while staying at his condo in Florida yesterday afternoon. The story that has made the rounds is that Lawler had been out for lunch with friends and sometime after that lunch took ill and was rushed to the hospital.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ADELE MEETS THE ROCK, BAYLEY VS. BECKY AND MORE
You can read a transcript of the WWE Earnings Call from last week at this link. Michelle Wilson, who recently returned to the WWE Board of Directors, has been named to The Make-A-Wish America National Board of Directors. The Rock met Adele at the Grammy Awards last night:. Becky Lynch...
