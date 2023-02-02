ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: 49ers star says he'd bet everything against Philadelphia and that Chiefs will expose Eagles

Even though his team got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game 31-7, it seems that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk still isn't very impressed with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a Saturday appearance on the SF Niners podcast, Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Phillymag.com

The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe

Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHNT-TV

Eagles’ Johnson Shares Groin Injury Update for Super Bowl

Philadelphia’s star right tackle did not practice at all this week ahead of next Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII. Eagles standout right tackle Lane Johnson may have been absent from practice this week with a lingering groin injury, but he made clear that he intends to be on the field in next Sunday’s Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bvmsports.com

Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets

4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party by Jackie Quattro Eagles News Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets by Geoffrey Knox 2 minutes ago Follow @GQ_4_Eva Tweet Share x Pin Comment Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

Unabashed Jill Biden is Philadelphia Eagles fan-in-chief

For the first time in years, there’s an occupant in the White House who has hometown bragging rights on the line in next week’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.  And it’s not President Biden.  First lady Jill Biden is a die-hard Eagles fan, which means she’s unabashed and insufferable…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eagles' Kelce, Cox and Graham have ties to Andy Reid's final season with Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jason Kelce felt the pull of retirement after the Eagles slogged through a miserable 2020 season and a second Super Bowl any time soon seemed like a joke. The Christmas album crooner, honorary Mummer and All-Pro center — how many players have all those titles in their NFL.com bio? — considered walking away at the end of last season. His future was one of the more pressing offseason questions on tap, so Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni shipped the big guy two cases of beer to coax him to stay.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

First lady to attend Super Bowl in Arizona

First lady Jill Biden will attend the Super Bowl in Arizona later this month, the president announced during a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Friday. Jill Biden, a Philadelphia native, is a devout Eagles fan and has been donning Eagles shirts recently while the team made its way to the Super Bowl “Jill is out in…
PHILADELPHIA, PA

