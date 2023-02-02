Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUPERSTAR GRAHAM HOSPITALIZED AGAIN, MOXLEY HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND, NEW SPRING SLAM IN POUGHKEEPSIE & MORE
Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Fame Superstar Graham was briefly released from the hospital to go to a rehabilitiation center but is again hospitalized again with heart issues. He has lost 50 lbs in the last three weeks, according to his official Facebook page. A GoFundMe to assist his family is now ongoing. Everyone at PWInsider.com wishes Graham, his wife Valerie and the entire family the best.
WWE RAW REPORT: CODY AND PAUL TALK AMERICAN DREAM, A CAGE MATCH, MORE QUALIFIERS FOR THE EC, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Edge makes his way to the ring with Beth Phoenix. We have a video package with the recent history between THE Judgment Day, Edge, and Beth Phoenix. Edge says it is so damn good to be back. He says there is one...
JERRY LAWLER HOSPITALIZED IN FLORIDA AFTER SERIOUS MEDICAL EPISODE
PWInsider.com is sad to report that WWE Hall of Famer and one of the all time greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Jerry Lawler suffered a medical episode while staying at his condo in Florida yesterday afternoon. The story that has made the rounds is that Lawler had been out for lunch with friends and sometime after that lunch took ill and was rushed to the hospital.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dark - Elevation on AEW's YouTube channel as well as distribution internationally:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari with Smart Mark Sterling. *Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & Diamante & Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero...
CODY RHODES ON WHY WRESTLEMANIA DOESN'T NEED THE ROCK, RICKY STARKS AT THE RUMBLE, THE VINCE-HHH TRANSITION AND MORE
Cody Rhodes did an interview with The Daily Mail talking a number of topics:. On the transition from Vince McMahon to Triple H: "One of the really nice things was the amount of communication. It's already a downtrodden, melancholy situation when you're injured and you're on your couch. This happened very quickly, I'm not really up and moving and I'm not hitting the weights, I'm not in that process of getting near coming back. At the time when the transition happened, I wasn't even close to coming back and I was communicated with every step of the way. I was communicated with by Vince and by Triple H. That was very nice. I was never left in the dark on anything and obviously, these are different visions, they change. My transaction needs to be simple. I don't need to be caught up in whatever is happening behind the scenes. Those stories can be fun but I need my story on the screen to be the more important story. For that to happen I need to be at the very best. Best as a superstar, best as a wrestler because then the other stuff will come. You wont have to worry about does he like me, does she like me, do they like me. It's the best I could be, was the best I could be. I did not notice any elements of the transition that were chaotic, everyone communicated with me and as a wrestler in his prime and also a veteran wrestler that makes you feel very wanted and very needed. It filled me up and gave me confidence in my rehab."
IF CODY WINS THE TITLE, DO WRESTLING FANS EXPECT TOO MUCH AT TIMES, THANKS FOR THE KIND WORDS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I just signed up for your Elite service and love it. I used to subscribe to a competitor but I noticed things like stories they reported being wrong more and more. The final straw for me was the Shawn Michaels conference call. Mike Johnson was on the call while the lead reporters from the site I just canceled sent someone else, which I found disrespectful. I think Shawn Michaels deserves to hear from an outlet’s top reporters. Am I wrong?
FORMER WCW STAR CHARLIE NORRIS PASSES AWAY
The Cauliflower Alley Club announced this afternoon that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at 57. Norris was with WCW for a little over a year debuting in the summer of 1993 with a gimmick that played up his Native American heritage. He received a nice babyface push early, getting regular wins over low-level enhancement talents and mid-card heels. He was absolutely in the mix during that time period as one of the second-tier babyfaces under Sting, alongside names like Ice Train and The Equalizer, both of which Norris teamed with on PPV shows.
BLOODLINE, WWE PROMOTION, SETH-PUNK AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Do you have any insight on why Seth Rollins equated CM Punk with cancer before the Royal Rumble? Do you think this was a work or serious?. From what I have been told it stems back to...
BEING THE ELITE - 'GOODBYE, SON' RECAP
Matt Jackson talks to the camera while everyone is shooting hoops during pretapes from last weeks Dynamite. He said they’re being too loud and we’re asked to knock it off but they’re still too loud. As he says this you can see Tony Schiavone comes out from behind a curtain and tell them to knock it off again.
UPDATED NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for this Saturday's National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch vs Chris Adonis.
ADAM COLE REMEMBERS JAY BRISCOE AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta Spills The Tea On The BCC | Hey! (EW), 2/5/23. Talk Is Jericho: Samoa Joe x Jay Briscoe & Wrestler’s Court. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
UPDATED 2023 WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER LINEUP
Following Monday Night Raw, the 2/18 WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal features the following lineup:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn. *Elimination Chamber to determine WWE Raw Women's Championship Challenger at Wrestlemania 39: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Carmella.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. *Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella in a Fatal Four Way to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. *Montez Ford vs. Elias...
BULLY RAY HEADING TO NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV THIS SATURDAY
The NWA has announced that Bully Ray will be ringside for the main event of this Saturday's 'Nuff Said PPV in Tampa, Florida, featuring Matt Cardona challenging NWA Champion Tyrus. The PPV, which will stream live on FITE.TV, will also feature:. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No...
MORE ON JERRY LAWLER
WMC-TV in Memphis is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke yesterday in Florida and underwent a subsequent surgery. Neither the Lawler family nor WWE have publicly confirmed. PWInsider.com sends our best wishes to Lawler and his family as he recovers. He is currently hospitalized and...
