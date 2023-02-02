Everyone’s a winner, few are satisfied: Why school improvement may vary under Gov. Pillen’s education overhaul

Nebraska public-school teachers will be getting a raise. Officials with the Nebraska Association of Public Employees say its negotiators and the state of Nebraska have reached an agreement on a new labor contract. Under the new agreement, union employees reportedly will see increases ranging from 10 to 27 percent, depending on job classification. An increase of at least five percent kicks in on July 1st, along with extra pay for positive work performance.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO