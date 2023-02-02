Everyone’s a winner, few are satisfied: Why school improvement may vary under Gov. Pillen’s education overhaul

Read full article on original website
Related
Battle over devoting public funds for private school scholarships returns to State Legislature
LINCOLN — The annual battle over whether to devote public funds to private schools was renewed Friday at the Nebraska Legislature, with testimony extending into the evening. Nebraska is one of only two states that doesn’t allow “school choice” by extending public state funds to private schools. Backers of parochial and private schools said Friday […] The post Battle over devoting public funds for private school scholarships returns to State Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice
Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
knopnews2.com
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
klkntv.com
NAPE members approve deal with State of Nebraska granting raises
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After months of heated negotiations, the State of Nebraska has struck a deal with its workers. Gov. Jim Pillen announced an agreement Wednesday between the state and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. All of the union’s more than 8,000 members will be getting a...
kios.org
New Contract Means Raises For NE Public School Teachers
Nebraska public-school teachers will be getting a raise. Officials with the Nebraska Association of Public Employees say its negotiators and the state of Nebraska have reached an agreement on a new labor contract. Under the new agreement, union employees reportedly will see increases ranging from 10 to 27 percent, depending on job classification. An increase of at least five percent kicks in on July 1st, along with extra pay for positive work performance.
knopnews2.com
NDOT Congratulates eight Nebraska Communities for Receiving “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grants
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight Nebraska communities, including North Platte, were named recipients of a combined $2.65 million in federal grant awards as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The competitive grant program, established...
kiowacountypress.net
Nebraska towns rely on fines and fees for revenue much less than most
(The Center Square) - Some states and municipalities depend on fines and fees to accumulate revenue. Nebraska is not one of those states. In 2020, local governments across the United States amassed $8,948,454,000 in revenue from fines and fees; that's $27 per person, according to a report from the libertarian Reason Foundation. However, Nebraska was in a far different situation.
Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges
LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Bill encouraging donations for private school aid returns to Nebraska Legislature, with changes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Opportunity Scholarships Act is once again dividing lawmakers, educators and families across Nebraska. A public hearing was held Friday on Legislative Bill 753. It would give a tax credit to people who donate to programs that cover tuition and fees for students who attend...
Celebrate World Wetlands Day with new Nebraska wetland resources
Nebraska Game and Parks, in collaboration with the Platte Basin Timelapse project, released expanded wetlands educational content on World Wetlands Day, Feb. 2. These new resources offer the opportunity to learn about Nebraska's five diverse wetland types, as well as grow one's understanding of their importance to the state, its people and its wildlife.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
KETV.com
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints Jim Scheer to serve on University of Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said he's appointing Jim Scheer to serve on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. He will serve as the District 3 regent. "Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," Pillen said in a statement. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership."
klkntv.com
Help could be coming for Nebraska farmers who can’t afford soaring property taxes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen spoke in support of Legislative Bill 820 on Friday, saying it would be a lifeline for family farms. Pillen says he recently received a letter from a farmer who can’t make enough income to pay his property taxes. The governor added, “That’s just wrong.”
News Channel Nebraska
Poll questions wind and solar energy in NE
Wind energy in Nebraska continues to increase. In 2015 there were some 610 turbines. In 2021, some 1,400: that's nearly 2 1/2 times more. At the same time, a Rural Nebraska Poll finds support for wind energy dropping. According to the poll, in 2015 75 percent favored additional investment in...
klkntv.com
Nebraska could remain part of push for constitutional convention past 2027
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska is among the states calling for a Convention of States, which would propose and consider changes to the Constitution. And some lawmakers want to make sure Nebraska remains a part of that group. So far, 19 states have signed up to be part of...
Nebraska bill would require parents be notified of daycare abuse
What happened at Rosewood Academy, a chain of three daycares in the Omaha metro area, approximately two years ago is having an influence on Nebraska state law.
klkntv.com
Second Amendment Preservation Act would limit enforcement of federal gun laws in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would nullify some federal gun laws in Nebraska, got a hearing Thursday before a legislative committee. If the bill is passed, law enforcement would be prohibited from enforcing federal firearm laws if they conflict with Nebraska law. Sen. Steve...
klkntv.com
Quirks from Nebraska license plate shortage will be ironed out with time, state says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Supply chain problems have made it hard for manufacturers to get ahold of aluminum and other supplies to make license plates. Coincidentally, every Nebraska driver is due for a new plate this year, which could make for inconveniences when it’s time to renew your tags.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Where do Nebraska's Top 10 steals leaders rank nationally?
It's pretty automatic during the high school boys basketball season. Basketball fans from all corners of the state login to their computer hoping a player at the school they are loyal to claims a lofty spot in one of MaxPreps statistical categories. But what about the national standings? Oh, what...
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
