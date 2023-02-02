Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
What To Watch: Buckeyes come up short in road game at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – We have photos, highlights and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 77-69 loss to Michigan at the Crisler Center on Sunday. Ohio State had no answer for Michigan’s All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson. He came in averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. He lived up to the billing as he had 26 points and 11 rebounds in the win. The 7-1 Dickinson was 10 of 15 from the floor and 6 of 9 at the foul line.
Michigan State basketball can't find late shots in 61-55 loss to Rutgers in NYC
NEW YORK – Tom Izzo on Thursday said Michigan State basketball spent much its extra time off working on improving its offense. Back to the drawing board. In a game...
Tom Izzo calls Rutgers 'the second-best team in' Big Ten basketball after Michigan State's Super Saturday loss
Michigan State basketball and coach Tom Izzo suffered a 61-55 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York during the Big Ten's annual Super Saturday showcase. With that result, the Spartans dropped their second straight Big Ten game and third out of the last four. Their record in-conference fell to 6-6.
Trentonian
Notre Dame High quarterback AJ Surace commits to Rutgers
New Jersey’s top quarterback in the class of 2024 is staying home. Notre Dame High’s AJ Surace announced Sunday on Twitter that he has committed to Rutgers. “I’m grateful for the support of my teammates, coaches, friends, Coach Clancy, Coach Racioppi, and especially my family who have been a constant source of encouragement,” Surace wrote. “I am excited to announce my commitment to Rutgers University. Can’t wait to be part of the F.A.M.I.L.Y”.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaden Akins beats halftime buzzer vs. Rutgers following steal and pass from Tyson Walker
Jaden Akins just barely beat the buzzer at halftime of Saturday’s game against Rutgers. With the Scarlet Knights looking to hold for a final shot against Michigan State, Akins was able to poke the ball free on the defense end of the floor. As Tyson Walker recovered the loose ball, Akins was already streaking down the court with time winding down.
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
Rutgers analytics: Here are Rutgers’, Greg Schiano’s latest football recruiting trends
When not hosting top local targets for two junior day events in January, Rutgers’ football staff spent most of the last month in high schools issuing offers while the latest contact period, which spanned from Jan. 13 to Jan. 28, remained opened. Coaches of players from Florida, and other states in the “State of Rutgers,” earned visits from Greg Schiano and staff despite living up to 1,100 miles from Piscataway. Let’s examine who received offers, how far the staff flew to deliver them, and why.
NJ Olympian Stars In 'This Is SportsCenter' ESPN Ad (VIDEO)
Famed New Jersey Olympian Sydney McLaughlin is sprinting straight from the track onto sports fans’ television screens. The 23-year-old Dunellen native is back in the spotlight, this time starring in the latest “This is SportsCenter” commercial for ESPN, which cleverly highlighted her record-setting career. In the 15-second...
Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
This coffee shop was just dubbed best in New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. It's comforting to know that this decision was made by...
Winter weather on full blast in Middlesex County as residents find ways to stay warm
While most New Jersey residents aren't the biggest fans of this arctic blast, they say it’s to be expected.
The real reasons Murphy flipped on charter schools | Moran
For six years, Gov. Phil Murphy has been hostile to charter schools, blocking expansions even at the very best of them, forcing some charter families to send their kids back into failing and dangerous district schools, and leaving senior charter positions in the Department of Education vacant. Last week --...
My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ
Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
Local experts say this is best spot in New Jersey for thin crust
I'd like to continue to add to this never-ending debate of best pizza places in New Jersey and bring a newer contender to the list of possible best places to get a slice. Of course, everyone has their favorite spot to get some pizza. Capones in Toms River is always...
East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market. Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
OnlyInYourState
This Tasty New Jersey Restaurant Is Home To The Biggest Steak We’ve Ever Seen
There might be no classic fine-dining experience more iconic than the old-fashioned steakhouse. These clubhouse-like institutions can be found around the state, offering the best New York Strips, Filet Mignons, and bone-in Ribeyes. However, for the ultimate steak dining experience, there’s only one cut – the massive porterhouse, combining a strip steak and a filet in one. The Porterhouse is always a massive steak – but one restaurant in Little Falls takes it to new levels. Rare, a Little Falls steakhouse, serves the biggest steak in New Jersey – a 48-pound Porterhouse for two. It’s a beast of a steak, but the restaurant offers so much more than just one massive steak. It’s a one-of-a-kind dining experience that is worth the drive to this north Jersey township.
Foodies! It’s New Jersey’s Best Diner and It’s One of the Best in the Nation
One of our favorite things to do when it comes to dining out is to find fantastic Jersey diners to try out. There is nothing like a good Jersey diner. It's something many places try to replicate, but never seem to be able to do completely. When it comes to...
N.J.’s best new burger, served by a fine-dining chef, is challenging local legends
Matt Borgerson thought COVID-19 had smashed his culinary dreams. Then he started smashing burgers. The Westwood native was already the executive chef at Caffe Anello, a popular Italian restaurant in his hometown, by the age of 24. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he thought (like much of the world) it would quickly pass and he would soon be back to serving up pasta.
Pick-Up Truck Veers Off Hillsborough Roadway, Hits Utility Pole
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - The driver of a pick-up truck veered off New Centre Road Thursday afternoon and struck a utility pole, according to Township Police Sgt. Jack Howard. Police were called to the accident scene at 2:06 p.m., where the truck was overturned on the roadeay alongside a utility pole.
