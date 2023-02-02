ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Man Dies After Using Eye Drops Linked To Bacteria Outbreak

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yoPZ_0kacQzNu00
Photo: Getty Images

A man in Washington state has died after using a brand of eye drops linked to a nationwide outbreak of drug-resistant bacterial infections, according to the state Department of Health .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the public Wednesday (February 1) about the outbreak, which has affected at least 55 people in 12 states. Many of the patients told investigators they used EzriCare Artificial Tears, which is used to treat eye irritation and dryness, before falling ill, the federal agency reported.

Investigators also detected Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria in open EzriCare bottles, but they need to do further testing to see if the strains match. The microbe is known to trigger infections in the blood, urine, and lungs. The DOH confirmed the King County man died of a blood infection.

Officials said the infections have caused hospitalizations and permanent vision loss in some cases. What makes these infections even more distressing is that they're resistant to standard antibiotics. Testing also found that a newer antibiotic called cefiderocol seemed to work.

"The public is urged to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears until further notice, and to contact their medical provider if they have concerns. Symptoms of an eye infection include pain, swelling, discharge, redness, blurry vision, sensitivity to light and the feeling of a foreign object in the eye," according to health officials.

EzriCare said they've stopped distributing the eye drops and posted a notice on their website urging consumers to stop using the over-the-counter product.

"To the greatest extent possible, we have been contacting customers to advise them against continued use of the product," the company wrote. "We also immediately reached out to both CDC and FDA and indicated our willingness to cooperate with any requests they may have of us."

Patients diagnosed with infections were reported in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin, according to the CDC.

Comments / 20

Jen Salazar
2d ago

make sure you look where your medicines are made from, as these are from India. Be careful of what your buying please...

Reply(2)
7
Related
CNET

Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk

Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
WTVM

CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging healthcare providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops. The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and even one death. The agency...
The Independent

Deadly ‘Valley Fever’ fungal infection outbreak sparks fears of US endemic

US health experts are raising alarm about a rise in cases of a deadly fungal infection dubbed “Valley Fever”. While the vast majority of cases of the infection are reported in the southwest of the US, the disease looks to be spreading, and the climate crisis may be to blame. Devin Buckley was diagnosed with the disease after initially starting to feel ill in February 2018. “It blew my mind that something so serious could be not known,” the 24-year-old told NBC News. “When I first got diagnosed, the word cancer was going around with some of the doctors...
ARIZONA STATE
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn

(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
TheDailyBeast

Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It

The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ars Technica

Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US

The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy