Kansas City, MO

Why Kelce brother’s wife is bringing OB-GYN to Super Bowl

By Associated Press, Cris Belle
 5 days ago

Watch previously aired video above to hear from Kelce brothers’ parents, Ed and Donna, about the big game

( WJW ) — Super Bowl LVII is days away and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is gearing up to go head-to-head with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce , calling it a super “Kelce” bowl — but not for the obvious reason.

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, is expecting their third child, according to Today , and planning ahead just in case Sunday, Feb. 12 is the day the baby arrives.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast , which he hosts with his brother.

Gisele Bündchen reacts to ex Tom Brady announcing his retirement for 2nd time

“If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” he added.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL’s grandest stage. Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons on Sunday night when they beat the Bengals for the AFC title , while Jason Kelce has the Eagles back for the second time in six years after their NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers.

During wild-card weekend last year, their mother, Donna Kelce, started in Tampa Bay, Florida, watching the Eagles against the Buccaneers, then hopped a plane to Kansas City in time to watch the Chiefs play the Steelers at night.

Eagles offensive lineman indicted for rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio

Parents Ed and Donna Kelce are going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s back — one more time this season.

At least now, she’ll get to see her boys in person at the same time.

As of Wednesday night’s podcast, the brothers, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, didn’t decide whose tickets are going to which family members.

But Travis Kelce says that if another family member is added that night, “We’re in the matrix.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

