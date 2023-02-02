Read full article on original website
Preserving one petal at a time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Flowers are often a way to help you celebrate a special occasion like a birthday or wedding. For weeks you can look at them on your kitchen table and remember that moment. But they don’t last forever. Now a Sioux Falls artist is helping keep those memories alive.
Startup Sioux Falls opens downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people network, grow and launch their businesses has a new home. Startup Sioux Falls used to be located on the Southeast Tech Campus. The old Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Building on Phillips Avenue has a new purpose. Startup Sioux...
Sunday Boredom Busters: February 5th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Winterfest of Wheels is an indoor car show that benefits Cure Kids Cancer. You can check out the unique and premium cars, trucks and motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. There will also be a ‘Ditch Your Man’ room where treats and deals are available for everyone in the family. Admission is $11. Children 12 and under are free.
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
Saturday Boredom Busters: February 4th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Winterfest of Wheels is an indoor car show that benefits Cure Kids Cancer. You can check out the unique and premium cars, trucks and motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a ‘Ditch Your Man’ room where treats and deals are available for everyone in the family. Admission is $11. A weekend pass is $17. Children 12 and under are free.
8-year-old Brookings boy in need of new heart after 6 open-heart surgeries
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — An 8-year-old boy in Brookings is in need of a new heart and has been approved to be on a transplant list at a hospital in Chicago. Camden Madsen is described by family as a very playful and funny boy. He was born with a...
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Meet and greet held for adoptable dogs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most people are animal lovers, but sadly not all animals find their way to a loving home. A Sioux Falls collaboration is working to change that. Dog Days and Almost Home Canine Rescue hosted a meet and greet for dogs who have had harder times finding their forever home. Board Member Michelle Seten says this event is meant to give one on one face time and hopefully get these dogs adopted.
The importance of knowing CPR
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February is National Heart Health Month. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue EMS teams respond to 15-20 cardiac arrest calls per month. “Cardiac arrest doesn’t affect a certain population, it can affect anybody at anytime,” firefighter Tony Olson said. Tony Olson has been a...
Augustana paving the way for acrobatics and tumbling in Midwest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Acrobatics and tumbling began as a competitive sport around 12 years ago and has been building across the country, and in Sioux Falls. Head Coach Kaelyn Cowan has been a part of the acrobatic and tumbling world for more than a decade. “I was...
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
Legislative Coffee sessions kick off at Southeast Tech
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –The first of three Legislative Coffee sessions in Sioux Falls took place this morning at Southeast Tech. Lawmakers from Minnehaha and Lincoln County gathered at the Hub to hear thoughts and questions from attendees. Several topics brought forward by the audience included education, voting rights,...
Suspects used gun, machete in Sioux Falls burglary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two occupants of an apartment were expecting a friend when they opened the door to three men they didn’t know. According to police, the two victims were attacked by all three men on Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on the 6500 block of West Grove place. One suspect had a gun while another had a machete.
SportsZone Saturday: Rallying around a raider, Signing day, Fighting Wiener Dogs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A senior at Rutland High School is eager to get back on the court after medical complications sidelined him these past couple of weeks. We start our show this week with a look at Kadyn Gehrels’ recovery ahead and the fundraising effort the opposing team made in his honor.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
WWII Vet celebrates 100th birthday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is an extra special birthday for a World War II Veteran. Ken Salisbury is celebrating a century of life. At 19, he served in World War II as a radio operator, mostly aboard C-47 planes. “We would make sure the communications were okay....
Machete used in burglary; Shots fired at Sioux Falls laundromat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather this Midday. Sioux Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun outside of a laundromat. Two occupants of an apartment were expecting a friend when...
Man arrested for aggravated assault of girlfriend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend. Police say 24-year-old Mandre Adams was in an on and off again relationship with his girlfriend. Officers say the two got in a disagreement when Adams allegedly strangled the...
Kaylee’s Crusade expedites changes at Harrisburg railroad crossing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Less than two months after a fatal train crash near Harrisburg, an effort to increase safety at the intersection is now paying off. The family of Jen and Kaylee Torgerson started Kaylee’s Crusade for Change shortly after the mother and daughter were killed in the December crash. Now they’re grateful to learn their crusade is already bringing results.
