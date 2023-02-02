Read full article on original website
Related
idaho.gov
Idaho Fish and Game closes WMAs in the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions to protect wintering wildlife
Beginning Feb. 3, several Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in southeast and east Idaho will be closed to all public entry. This includes the Portneuf, Georgetown, and Montpelier WMAs in the Southeast Region, and the Tex Creek and Market Lake WMAs in the Upper Snake Region. These WMA closures will help protect wintering big game animals and will remain in effect until further notice.
idaho.gov
Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region initiates winterfeeding action in Bear Lake County
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game with input from the Southeast Idaho Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) has initiated a winter-feeding action on the west and east sides of Bear Lake in Bear Lake County, with additional actions to be rolled out in the near future in priority areas.
Comments / 0