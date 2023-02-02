HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 23 points as Mount St. Mary's beat Quinnipiac 79-75 on Sunday. Benjamin was 10-of-17 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Mountaineers (8-16, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jedy Cordilia added 22 points while shooting 11 of 13 from the field, and they also had eight rebounds. Xavier Lipscomb shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO